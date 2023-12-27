One Piece: What does Luffy want at the end of his dream? Explored

The One Piece series has plenty of elements shrouded in mystery despite running for decades. The protagonist’s dream of becoming the Pirate King requires him to find the treasure known as One Piece. The series hasn’t even revealed the treasure, and the only ones who know what the treasure looks like are Gol D. Roger and his crewmates.

Similar to this, there is another element that the series has hidden from the viewers. What does Luffy want at the end of his dream? This topic has been discussed among avid fans of the series.

While readers of the manga series might not be aware of Luffy’s endgame, his crewmates, Shanks, Ace, and Sabo, seem to know about it. Let’s look at some of the possibilities that could explain Luffy’s endgame in the One Piece series.

Disclaimer: As the article explores fan theories, it is speculative and contains spoilers from the One Piece manga. Reader's discretion is advised.

One Piece: Possible events that Luffy wants at the end of his dream

Luffy talking about his dream (Image via Shueisha/Eiichiro Oda)

Luffy probably wants to explore the space at the end of his dream. While this theory might sound extremely far-fetched, a couple of clues could support it. This is a theory, and we urge the fanbase to wait for confirmation from the official sources.

First and foremost, it’s pretty clear that Luffy’s dream doesn’t have to do anything with charity. Luffy is someone who cares deeply for his friends, but not particularly everyone else. Therefore, leaving the loot or spoils for the rest of the world or a village/settlement is out of the question.

What we do know is that the dream is the same as that of Gol D. Roger. Another common thing among the two is that they value adventure and freedom over anything else. Luffy isn’t the type of pirate after items with monetary value. He places great importance on adventure, and therefore, at the end of Luffy’s dream, he’d like to have one last adventure before he can rest easy.

Luffy and Gol D. Roger are incredibly similar (Image via Toei Animation)

Furthermore, Luffy believes that he needs to be the Pirate King and find the One Piece treasure before the end of his dream. Only after he completes this will he be able to do what he promised Sabo and Ace. Being the Pirate King would not make him the strongest but the freest man on the sea. Having the utmost freedom is quintessential for Luffy to do what he wants at the end of his dream in the One Piece series.

Luffy is also the kind of person who is childishly competitive and wants to one-up anyone and everyone around him. Since Sabo and Ace both had sentimental goals that involved traveling the world, Luffy would most likely want to perform something a lot more outrageous than that.

Vegapunk as seen in the anime series (Image via Toei Animation)

Furthermore, Vegapunk’s lack of screen time and appearance is another factor that could play into this scenario. Vegapunk could be linked to Luffy’s endgame, which is why he appears to have been sidelined at the current stage of the anime and manga series.

Based on his crewmates’ reactions, Luffy’s dream is undoubtedly outrageous in the One Piece series. Therefore, we have reason to believe that Luffy might want to explore space and travel to a different planet, making it his one big final adventure.

