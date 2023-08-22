One Piece live-action's Gol D. Roger wanted poster leaked ahead of premiere

On Tuesday, August 22, 2023, a fairly significant piece of information from the One Piece live-action series leaked as fans got a glimpse of Gol D. Roger's wanted poster for the series. While the leaker warns that the final product seen in the live-action series may be slightly different, fans got a general idea of what it will look like.

While this may seem like a mundane leak, the poster gained massive traction online because of one major detail. If the leak is to be believed, it seems that One Piece live-action fans will learn about Roger's bounty instantly, whereas anime and manga fans waited well over a dozen years for the same information.

In any case, the leak has contributed to the excitement surrounding Netflix's upcoming One Piece live-action series, which is to premiere on Thursday, August 31, 2023.

One Piece live-action leaked wanted poster seemingly reveals Roger's massive bounty instantly

As mentioned above, the main reason this latest One Piece live-action leak is gaining such significant traction is that Gol D. Roger's bounty is seemingly revealed. While the leaker warns that the poster's final look may vary, fans are excited to learn that Roger's 5.5648 billion Beri bounty could be instantly revealed.

Roger's wanted poster seems to be a sketch and not a photograph. This is somewhat intriguing, as a recent leak of Luffy's live-action poster suggested that his image is a photo rather than a sketch. If Roger's wanted poster remains a sketch, this would seemingly imply that photography didn't exist at the time of Roger's piracy but did during Luffy's.

In any case, fans are excited about the upcoming series given the discussion around the latest leak and recent official promotional material. A behind-the-scenes video from earlier in the week, which featured commentary from the cast and new clips from the series particularly piqued the interest of many. Some naysayers even began to change their minds about the series following this video.

This has been the general sentiment since the full trailer for the series was released in late July 2023, giving fans a better look at the CGI and other effects set to be present in the series. While some are still skeptical, it's safe to say that a majority of the fanbase is optimistic about the upcoming series' quality.

Be sure to keep up with all One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

