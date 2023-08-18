One Piece live-action cast answers, "Who is stronger, Sanji or Zoro?" (& it's absolutely in character)

One Piece live-action is one of the most eagerly awaited live-action series, and it is currently receiving all the attention it requires before its premiere. After getting some underwhelming live-action remakes, One Piece fans are anticipating how well the live-action series will perform as it debuts on August 31, 2023.

But before that, a critical question has persisted since One Piece's inception and causes trouble for every viewer: Who is stronger, Sanji or Zoro? Now, many try to answer the question and support their favorite character. Even the cast of the One Piece live-action is familiar with the question, and recently, they responded to it.

Mackenyu Arata, who plays Zoro in the One Piece live-action, claims to be more powerful than Sanji

On August 17, 2023, the American magazine Wired posted a YouTube video where the One Piece live-action cast responded to 50 of the most frequently Googled questions about the anime and manga.

All five of the main cast members—Inaki Godoy (Monkey D. Luffy), Mackenyu Arata (Roronoa Zoro), Emily Rudd (Nami), Jacob Romero Gibson (Usopp), and Taz Skylar (Sanji)—were present in the question-and-answer session.

The cast members' answers to the questions were quite entertaining, and it seemed all the major characters from the original series were taking part in the conversation. Many would contend that the live-action cast is spot on due to their resemblance to the original characters' dialogue, as seen in the video.

Nevertheless, as the One Piece live-action cast answered the majority of the questions, there was an intriguing question at the end, which was the 50th question—Who is stronger, Sanji or Zoro? The cast members—Mackenyu Arata and Taz Skylar, who play Zoro and Sanji—responded to the question in the most original way possible for their respective characters.

Expand Tweet

Mackenyu Arata (Zoro) quickly responded to the question and said:

"Me"

However, soon Taz (Sanji) answered:

"Let's not! We will be here all day. All I'll say is I don't need any external weapons."

As soon as Taz (Sanji) said this, Mackenyu (Zoro) exclaimed:

"Look at the bounty, LOOK AT THE BOUNTY."

The 50 most frequently searched questions were finished with this, but fans saw Mackenyu and Taz doing a great job responding to the question in the most Zoro and Sanji way. In the original series, too, Zoro is often seen emphasizing that he has a greater bounty than Sanji, while the latter believes that he has greater strength than Zoro and outperforms Zoro, who fights with a sword.

Regardless, as soon as fans saw the question-answer session and the response of Taz and Mackenyu, they began to comment that both resembled their nature and answer to the original characters. Fans were overjoyed by the question-answer session of the One Piece live-action cast. Not only fans but the cast members seemed to be happy about the session.

Expand Tweet

The One Piece live-action cast members also responded to several other intriguing questions like what do the Straw Hat Pirates do on the ship?, Why are they called the Straw Hat Pirates?, How does the ship travel underwater? And Why is One Piece so popular?

Final thoughts

Zoro (Image via Toei Animation)

Fans were pleased that the cast members of the One Piece live-action were able to provide all of the answers during the question-and-answer session. Not only that, but it appears that the question—Who is stronger, Sanji or Zoro?—will be debated in the future as well.

Although there is a widespread belief that Zoro is stronger than Sanji, not all support the case. However, from the performances both characters gave in Wano, it can be inferred that they are comparable in strength. Aside from that, fans should keep an eye out for the release of One Piece live-action.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga updates as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.