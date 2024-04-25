The One Piece treasure's name takes on a new literal meaning after chapter 1113's big reveal

One Piece's ending is one of the biggest questions at the moment and recent events in the manga have developed new theories, especially involving the nature of the titular treasure. Fans have been wondering for years what the treasure is and what it could represent for the overarching story, with Gol D. Roger's reaction at Laught Tale, that iconic manga panel, probably saying more than what most people could think.

This theory suggests that the One Piece is actually under the sea and that the Straw Hats could use the Ancient Weapons to destroy the Red Line, thus leading to the world being "unsink". Furthermore, it highlights how they could fool Imu with a barrel of Binks' Sake, and that the D Clan could bring the Dawn of the Sun Kingdom, thus fitting with Luffy's Sun God title because of the Nika Fruit.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the series

New One Piece theory explains how the treasure could be under the sea

The theory suggests that the legendary treasure is under the sea, which is why the King of the Pirates, Gol D. Roger, couldn't take it and also points out that Whitebeard's legendary confirmation of said treasure in Marineford could refer to the location beneath the sea.

This is highlighted by Kunesha walking on the sea and carrying Zou, the city with the people who were going to sink under the ocean, thus highlighting that there was something there a long time ago.

It points out that the Land of Mu is the Ancient Kingdom that Imu sank and that the Red Line is the shredded skin of a serpent, reminiscent of the legendary serpent Jormungandr from Norse mythology. This is highlighted by the fact that the Giants of Elbaf, who are based on Norse myths and are connected to Nika, said that they can't cut the "Great Serpent Soaked in Blood", which could be a reference to the serpent that became the Red Line.

The person making this theory also connects Imu, the World Government leader, to the Japanese Sea Devil known as Umibozu, thus leading to the assumption that he or she sank the Ancient Kingdom.

It also suggests that Imu created Devil Fruits, which is why people can't swim if they eat them, and that the Buccaneers were punished by him or her because they crafted the Noah ship that was shown in the Fishman Island arc, thus highlighting that perhaps Joyboy wanted to save people from Imu's great flood.

More details about this theory

Imu and the Red Line in the One Piece anime (Image via Toei Animation).

The theory further indicates that Japanese folklore states that Umibozu was defeated by giving it a bottomless barrel, thus connecting this situation in the series with Caribou. Furthermore, it points out that the Buccaneers' sins were saving as many people as possible, which is highlighted during Bartholomew Kuma's discussion with one of the members of the Gorosei, Saturn.

Therefore, it completes the theory by stating that Luffy and the remaining members of the Straw Hats could use the Ancient Weapons to destroy the Red Line, thus uniting the world after centuries of separation. The whole sea will become "one piece" and Luffy will have his ultimate dream, which is a party with all the friends he made throughout the manga.

Final thoughts

This One Piece theory is based on the idea that the Red Line will be destroyed by the Ancient Weapons and that the Ancient Kingdom was sunk by Imu, who would probably be a force of nature. Therefore, it could suggest that the treasure is something that cannot be moved.

