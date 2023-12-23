One Piece: Oda compares Kuma to Nika in a heart-breaking way

One Piece chapter 1102 is set to be released on Monday, December 25, 2023, but since both the spoilers and raw scans of the upcoming chapter have been made available by leakers, fans can get an early peek. This chapter, which will also be the final chapter of the year, will mark the end of Kuma's backstory.

Oda has meticulously crafted Kuma’s backstory to be profound and emotionally stirring, thereby adding depth to the character and providing insights into his past actions. The mangaka may have succeeded in making Kuma one of the most beloved characters in the manga.

His journey from a slave to a Warlord, and finally to a cyborg, has touched readers. This is due to Kuma's kindness and willingness to sacrifice himself to ensure the safety of others, despite his circumstances. In addition, throughout his journey, it is clear that Nika has had a significant influence on his thoughts and actions.

One Piece chapter 1102 shows how Kuma has been living like Nika

In One Piece chapter 1102, the final installment of Kuma's backstory, we see some deeply touching moments from his life. The readers are drawn to feel for him when he decides to keep his distance from Bonney, even though they are on the same island.

He also expresses regret to Vegapunk for causing trouble and requests that he wish Bonney her tenth birthday on his behalf. The whole chapter has been about Kuma leaving his quiet mark on the world.

One Piece chapter 1102 is replete with references to Nika, the sun god, a figure revered by both Kuma and Bonney. The latter shares with her crew her desire to find Nika and dreams of the day she can tell Kuma about their discovery.

Kuma, on the other hand, sees a reflection of Nika in Luffy, a man with rubber powers who dares to defy the World Government. This admiration leads him to follow Luffy's journey and even request Vegapunk to program him to protect the Thousand Sunny during the timeskip.

Despite knowing that Nika is a legend, Kuma loves the idea of a hero who brings joy to people while the drums of liberation play. Interestingly, Kuma himself embodies elements of Nika. A few panels from a page showing his memories, which are extracted as he is transformed into a Pacifista, show him in various running poses, reminiscent of Nika's dance.

Readers have previously seen Bonney use her Distorted Future technique to envision herself as Nika to fight Alpha and reclaim her freedom. Fisher Tiger, the founder of the Sun Pirates and a liberator of slaves, is another character who has embodied Nika's predicted role as one who brings freedom to the slaves.

The One Piece world is filled with characters who revere and celebrate the sun, including the Shandia tribe and the giants of Elbaf.

It is, thus, not far-fetched to think that Kuma, who has faced imprisonment and slavery with only brief moments of freedom, has been embodying Nika throughout his life.

Kuma's battles have always been for the joy and happiness of others, whether it was looking after the aged in the church, liberating countries as part of the Revolutionary Army, or fighting to protect Luffy on his own. His actions are driven by the hope that the world will someday be a better place.

With Kuma and all the other characters depicted as Nika, it seems Oda is suggesting that while Luffy may be the one to liberate everyone from the World Government, anyone with the will can embody Nika in their own way.