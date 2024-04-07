Iron Giant's looming apology to Joy Boy in One Piece could be sadder than fans are ready for

One Piece chapter 1111 had the major plot point of the awakening of the Iron Giant in Egghead, which once fought the World Government 200 years ago. However, while his awakening was already surprising enough, it also had something to say. Its words were an apology to Joyboy, thus leading to the fandom once again coming up with a lot of theories to explain why it said that.

Not much is known about the Iron Giant in the One Piece universe but is strongly connected with Joyboy and the latter's crusade against the World Goverment, which is something likely to be addressed in upcoming chapters. When it comes to the reasons behind the apology, it could be connected to the era of the Void Century, and how the Iron Giant perhaps failed in something he was tasked to do.

Disclaimer: This article purely reflects the writer's opinion and contains spoilers for the series. Reader's discretion is advised.

A new One Piece theory explains how Iron Giant's apology could be connected to Ancient Kingdom

This theory, which was presented by an X user named @writingpanini, explains that the Iron Giant was probably tasked with protecting the Ancient Kingdom when the World Government decided to destroy it. This might have led to the former apologizing to Joyboy (Luffy) when he woke up once again.

It suggests that the giant lost its energy during the battle and that is why it failed, although too much information is missing in the story thus far to confirm if that is the case.

Furthermore, it also adds that Dr. Vegapunk programmed a message to the world and theorizes that it could explain what the Ancient Kingdom was and why the World Government chose to destroy that land. This is strongly tied to the history of the Iron Giant and also to the Void Century, which are two plot points that could shape the entirety of the series moving forward.

The theory also points out that the Iron Giant could be inspired by the mythological brass humanoid Talos, who, according to the legend, was created to protect the island of Crete. Talos was meant to protect Crete from potential invaders and there is an argument to be made that that is also the case with the Iron Giant.

What could happen in the next few chapters

Gear Five Luffy in the anime (Image via Toei Animation).

Based on what has happened in recent One Piece chapters, the Egghead seems to be close to concluding and should be focusing now on the Straw Hats trying to run away from the island. Furthermore, it has been shown that Luffy can't keep up with the Five Elders of the Gorosei at the same time, and now that the Iron Giant has awakened, it's better for the protagonists to escape.

Perhaps the most interesting revelations are going to be connected to the character of Vegapunk when it comes to confirming that he was murdered by Kizaru, and also the nature of his message.

If the message proves to be very significant, it could affect the standings of the World Government and could even change some plot points, such as the actions of Monkey D. Dragon's Revolutionary Army and those of Shanks and his crew.

Final thoughts

The Iron Giant perhaps apologized to Joyboy because it was trying to protect the Ancient Kingdom several centuries ago in the One Piece world and failed because of reasons unknown at the moment. This theory also points out that perhaps it was created to protect the Ancient Kingdom, since it has been confirmed that they had very unique technology at their disposal.

