One Piece chapter 1064 has fans hoping for Aokiji versus Sanji

Based on recent events from One Piece chapter 1064, some Twitter fans are clamoring for a fight between Sanji and Aokiji.

In the past few chapters, the cover stories left behind several clues that indicated Aokiji would return to the story. Not only was Cracker easily defeated, Cacao Island was entirely covered in ice. This easily narrowed down Aokiji as the main culprit behind the attack.

As it turns out, One Piece chapter 1064 finally reveals that Aokiji really did kidnap Pudding, the main love interest of Sanji. More than a few Twitter fans want to see a showdown between the former Admiral and the Straw Hat chef, as Pudding's recent plight would make this very personal for Sanji.

Aokiji versus Sanji is a cause of speculation in One Piece chapter 1064

Pudding is now a prisoner of the Blackbeard Pirates

One Piece chapter 1064 starts off with a bang, as the cover story reveals that Pudding has been kidnapped by the Blackbeard Pirates. It's not very often that cover pages reveal major plot details like this. One Piece chapter 1064 is certainly an exception to that rule.

Aokiji can be seen alongside Van Auger, looking over Pudding on a pirate ship. Readers already know that he worked alongside the Blackbeard Pirates back in the Dressrosa arc. However, this is the first instance where Aokiji has been seen with them. His current goals remain unknown thus far.

Pudding also shows up in One Piece chapter 1064 proper. She is currently locked in a holding cell on Blackbeard's ship, which the Heart Pirates are trying to sink at the moment. The Three-Eyed Tribe member does have the potential to awaken her powers and read the Road Poneglyphs.

Sanji has every reason to go after Aokiji

Assuming he stays loyal to Blackbeard, which seems very unlikely, Aokiji could potentially serve as Sanji's opponent in the near future. The Straw Hats will eventually have to encounter the Blackbeard Pirates. It only makes sense that Sanji will have a powerful enemy to fight.

He is not going to be happy to find out that Pudding was kidnapped. Van Auger will likely take on Usopp since they are both snipers, which leaves Aokiji the odd man out.

Pudding will certainly be plot relevant when the Straw Hats fight the Blackbeard Pirates. If Sanji were to find out that Aokiji was responsible, then he might set his sights on the former Admiral. His Ifrit Jambe should be hot enough to melt Aokiji's ice attacks, which could level the playing field.

With that said, Aokiji might not even side with Blackbeard

Despite the cover story in One Piece chapter 1064, it's genuinely hard to believe that Aokiji is a dependable ally for the Blackbeard Pirates. Most readers believe he is currently siding with SWORD, a secret organization within the Marines. He could very well be plotting against Blackbeard.

It would also be hard to believe that Shiryu is a stronger fighter than Aokiji, in the same way Zoro is a stronger fighter than Sanji. In fact, Sanji might not even have to fight Aokiji in the end, since there are other Blackbeard Pirates without any obvious matchups by One Piece chapter 1064.

For instance, imagine a scenario where Avalo Pizarro wants Pudding to be his bride. He was a corrupt king from North Blue, which is where the Germa Kingdom is located, so there could be some history. That gives Sanji a potential fight, all without needing to involve Aokiji in the first place.

