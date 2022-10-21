One Piece Chapter 1064: Why the Blackbeard Pirates are the biggest current roadblock for the Straw Hats

One Piece Chapter 1064 spoilers saw the upcoming issue allegedly maintain focus on the Blackbeard Pirates versus the Heart Pirates. This conflict, taking place somewhere in the New World seas, has the potential to drastically change the current landscape of the series as fans know it.

In one major way, the Blackbeard Pirates versus Heart Pirates fight has drastically altered the series’ landscape as of One Piece Chapter 1064. This is thanks to the reveal of the Blackbeard Pirates’ overwhelming Devil Fruit abilities shown by the crew’s Commanders throughout One Piece Chapters 1064 and 1063.

Even with just these few members being confirmed as having these powers, the potential matchup between the Straw Hats and Blackbeard Pirates is much different than it previously was.

One Piece Chapter 1064 throws Straw Hat matchups and outcomes vs. Blackbeard Pirates into disarray

One Piece Chapter 1064 saw the continuation of the Blackbeard Pirates versus the Heart Pirates, where it was revealed that the former crew had several new tricks up their sleeves. Even Blackbeard, who didn’t demonstrate a new third Devil Fruit power, debuted some new moves that looked truly devastating, even for someone as strong as Law.

There’s also the incredibly overpowered Devil Fruits which Blackbeard’s commanders are now in possession of. This includes Van Augur’s Warp-Warp Fruit, Doc Q’s Sick-Sick Fruit, and Jesus Burgess’ Strong-Strong Fruit. All three of these are incredibly powerful, and potentially change up the outcomes of previously theorized Straw Hat versus Blackbeard Pirate matchups.

First, there’s Van Augur’s Warp-Warp Fruit, which allows the user to transport any object or person to another location at a moment’s notice. This includes the user themselves, meaning they can also use it to travel to and from various places in the blink of an eye. This ability is seen in both One Piece Chapter 1064 and 1063, as incredibly powerful and useful in both.

Then comes Doc Q’s Sick-Sick Fruit, which allows him to afflict others with various diseases. These diseases are then able to spread to others who are near the original patient, meaning one use of the Devil Fruit can unravel an entire crew with sickness. The affected range seems to go incredibly far based on its uses seen in One Piece Chapter 1064 and Chapter 1063.

Finally, the Strong-Strong Fruit, eaten by Jesus Burgess, is one which grants its user a superhuman strength, and they are able to lift and throw mountains with ease. It is currently unknown if there’s an exact limit to how much one’s strength is increased or how much they’re able to lift. Whatever the case, it appears to be an immensely powerful Fruit nonetheless.

All of these are combined with Blackbeard’s Dark-Dark Fruit and Tremor-Tremor Fruit, both of which are extremely powerful in their own right. Thus, the Blackbeard Pirates have become a much more significant threat than it was previously thought. Without a doubt, this will affect the potential matchups of the Straw Hats versus Blackbeard Pirates and each fight’s outcome.

For example, it was previously thought and widely agreed-upon that Usopp would be matching up against Van Augur. As evidenced in and prior to One Piece Chapter 1064, Augur served as the sniper for the Blackbeard Pirates, making him a great match for Usopp. The two also seemed to be some of the least physically strong on their crews, further making it a great match.

However, Van Augur’s Warp-Warp Fruit has not only closed the gap between him and an Observation Haki using Usopp, but has even overtaken his opponent. With the ability to teleport himself at a moment’s notice, Usopp would need to completely master Observation Haki, likely to the point of Future Sight, in order to have a chance at winning.

Likewise, many thought Franky and Jesus Burgess would match up as opponents prior to One Piece Chapter 1064. They are two of the most physically gifted men on their respective crews, as well as sharing similar character designs and archetypes.

However, with Burgess’ Strength-Strength Fruit, Franky will now need to get his own body stronger, or upgrade the General Franky in some way that makes up for that differential.

One matchup that has seemingly had a light shed on it following One Piece Chapter 1064’s is who Doc Q’s Straw Hat opponent would be. Showing no signs of fighting capability or desire prior to these latest issues, many fans felt Doc Q would match up with one of the Weakling Trio out of sheer power-scaling issues.

However, Doc Q’s acquisition of the Sick-Sick Fruit would make Chopper the most likely opponent as of One Piece Chapter 1064. With Doc Q now able to constantly infect opponents with diseases, the intelligent and quick-thinking Doctor Chopper is most definitely the best candidate to take Doc Q down.

