Mission: Yozakura Family episode 2: Mutsumi's secret is revealed as Taiyo receives his first mission

Mission: Yozakura Family episode 2, titled The Yozakuras' Lifeline, was released on Sunday, April 14, 2024, at 5 pm JST. The episode highlighted why the Yozakura siblings wanted to protect Mutsumi Yozakura and saw Taiyo Asano receive his first mission.

Under the production of Silver Link studios, Mission: Yozakura Family episode 2 covered chapter 2 from Hitsuji Gondaira's original manga series.

With fluid animation and fascinating OST, the action-packed episode brought out the essence of the manga in animated form. Additionally, the episode contained numerous anime-only scenes.

Mission: Yozakura Family episode 2 highlights: Kyoichiro reveals the true mission of Yozakura siblings

Expand Tweet

Mission: Yozakura Family episode 2 starts with Taiyo Asano recalling the previous day's mayhem and how he got engaged to Mutsumi Yozakura. The following day, at his house in the morning, Kyoichiro startles Taiyo with the infamous Yozakura wake-up call.

Mutsumi arrives at the door and tells Kyoichiro she has prepared Taiyo's lunch bag and school uniform. On her cue, the big brother grabs Taiyo Asano with his strings and jumps out of the window while carrying Mutsumi. Suddenly, a bomb gets triggered, and it blows off Taiyo's house.

Taiyo, as seen in Mission: Yozakura Family episode 2 (Image via Silver Link)

Kyoichiro then discloses the Yozakura family's true-life mission to Taiyo Asano. According to Mission: Yozakura Family episode 2, the most crucial mission of the family is to protect Mutsumi Yozakura. Kyoichiro learned from intel that someone had planted a bomb in Taiyo's kitchen, targeting Mutsumi.

Mutsumi Yozakura is the tenth head of the Yozakura household, making her the prime target of many. Mission: Yozakura Family episode 2 explains that the Yozakura clan's roots trace back to the Edo period. Since then, the family has produced a generation of skilled people with superhuman abilities.

Kyoichiro in action in the episode (Image via Silver Link)

However, in every generation, one person is born devoid of powers and becomes the head of the household. Although they don't have any superhuman talents like the other members, their offspring inherit exceptional abilities.

As such, only that person is responsible for keeping the Yozakura talent alive. Since Mutsumi doesn't have incredible powers, she's the family's lifeline. Kyoichiro adds that her sister will eventually lead the family one day.

Kyoichiro, as seen in the episode (Image via Silver Link)

As such, she must live an everyday life and learn about the outside world. However, that exposure also makes her vulnerable to those who hold grudges against the Yozakura family. Therefore, he wants to teach Taiyo the true essence of being a spy.

Mission: Yozakura Family episode 2 shows a few vehicles chasing Kyoichiro's car. Although they try to eliminate Mutsumi, Kyoichiro quickly overwhelms them.

The assassin, as seen in the episode (Image via Silver Link)

After that, he assigns Taiyo his first mission of protecting her sister from the assassins for a day until he gets back from his job.

Kyoichiro also informs Taiyo about the bomber who will likely attack Mutsumi again. However, he has a weakness: he loves to update his progress on social media.

Taiyo Asano proves his mettle as he sees through the bomber's trick

Expand Tweet

Mission: Yozakura Family episode 2 shifts the location to Taiyo's school, where he delves into thought and realizes Mutsumi has always been careful around others. He understands how her childhood friend has been battling her destiny the whole time, all by herself.

At the same time, Taiyo remains vigilant about his mission.

Meanwhile, his classmates approach him for a chat. Although he usually replies to them at first, he quickly passes out. He regains his consciousness at Kyoichiro's office at the school, with Mutusmi by his side.

Mutsumi, as seen in the episode (Image via Silver Link)

The girl explains to Taiyo that he has become better at conversing with others, something that he couldn't a few years ago. She even reminds him how he could talk to her siblings the previous day without fainting. Amid their conversation, Taiyo notices a bomb planted at the office.

He quickly grabs Mutsumi to protect him from the blast. Taiyo recalls Kyoichiro telling him that Tamaya would tease him with a few light bombs. Yet, the fact that the bomber knew they would be at Kyoichiro's office puzzles him.

Taiyo discovers the bomb in Mission: Yozakura Family episode 2 (Image via Silver Link)

Suddenly, Taiyo remembers Mutsumi's brother telling him the bomber knows about his relationship with Mutsumi. After a mini-brainstorming session, he figures out that there's a bomb planted on his jacket.

He quickly jumps out of the window to ensure Mutsumi survives. Mission: Yozakura Family episode 2 shows Kyoichiro grabbing Taiyo with his spider strings. He commends the boy and reminds him that he can always trust the family.

Kyoichiro saves Taiyo in the episode (Image via Silver Link)

Kyoichiro disables the bomb and pulls Asano back. Kengo and Nanao arrive at the building, capturing the infamous bomber. Although he begs for mercy, Kyoichiro has other ideas.

He throws him outside and hurls the mini-bomb at him. The poor man tweets while dying. The episode ends in a dark comedic moment, with Mutsumi calling the blast pretty.

Also read:

Mission: Yozakura Family episode 1 full highlights

Mission: Yozakura Family episode 1 review

Mission: Yozakura Family episode 1 release details

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3 episode 2 highlights

Black Butler season 4 episode 1 full highlights