Mission: Yozakura Family episode 1: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Mission: Yozakura Family episode 1 is slated to premiere on April 7, 2024, at 5 pm JST on MBS, TBS, and its affiliated channels, according to the anime's official site. Following its broadcast in Japan, the episode will be available for global audiences with English subs on Disney+ and Hulu.

Produced by Silver Link studios, Mission: Yozakura Family anime is the highly anticipated adaptation of Hitsuji Gondaira's original action comedy manga series, which is serialized in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. Fans are excited about the release of the premiere episode and can't wait to see what it brings to the table.

Mission: Yozakura Family episode 1 release date and time for all regions

Expand Tweet

As per the anime's website, Mission: Yozakura Family episode 1 will be released on Sunday, April 7, 2024, at 5 pm JST in Japan. It will air at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Daylight Time Sunday, April 7 1 am Central Standard Time Sunday, April 7 3 am Eastern Daylight Time Sunday, April 7 4 am Brazil Standard Time Sunday, April 7 5 am British Summer Time Sunday, April 7 9 am Central European Summer Time Sunday, April 7 10 am Indian Standard Time Sunday, April 7 1:30 pm Philippines Standard Time Sunday, April 7 4 pm Australian Central Daylight Time Sunday, April 7 6:30 pm

Where to watch Mission: Yozakura Family episode 1

Mutsumi and her friend, Taiyo Asano, as seen in the anime (Image via Silver Link)

Anime enthusiasts in Japan can watch Mission: Yozakura Family episode 1 on MBS, TBS, and its 28 affiliated channels. The installment will also be available to view on BS Nippon television a day later.

Disney+ and Hulu have acquired the rights to this anime for international fans. Individuals can watch the premiere episode on these platforms in selected countries.

Cast and staff

Taiyo Asano and the Yozakura family, as seen in the anime (Image via Silver Link)

Mission: Yozakura Family features a top-notch cast and staff, with Mirai Minato in charge of the direction and series composition at Silver Link. Mizuki Takahashi is listed as the chief animation director and character designer, while Osamu Sasaki and Kouji Fujimoto are handling the series' music composition.

Coming to the cast, Reiji Kawashima stars in this anime as the protagonist, Taiyo Asano, while Kaede Hondo joins him as Mutsumi Yozakura. Akari Kito plays the role of Futaba, while Yoshitsugu Matsuoka voices Kengo and Goliath.

Katsuyuki Konishi, a renowned VA, lends his voice to Kyoichiro Yozakura, while Yumi Uchiyama stars as Nanao. Other voice actors include Kazuyuki Okitsu as Shinzo, Aoi Yuuki as Shion, Kouki Uchiyama as Sui Aoi, Romi Park as Rin Fudo, Daiki Hamano as Ouga, and Mariya Ise as Ayaka.

What to expect in Mission: Yozakura Family episode 1 (speculative)

Since no episodes have been released yet, it's difficult to guess how the anime will pace the adaptation. Nevertheless, if the title faithfully adapts Hitsuji Gondaira's manga, Mission: Yozakura Family episode 1 will likely cover the first chapter titled The Cherry Blossom Ring. It could also introduce the main characters, and the ultimate spy family, the Yozakura.

The anime features Taiyo Asano, an extremely shy high school student who can only rely on and talk to his childhood friend, Mutsumi Yozakura. However, he learns that Mutsumi is the daughter of the renowned spy family.

Asano and Mutsumi as seen in the anime (Image via Silver Link)

Asano then finds out that Mutsumi is harassed by her overprotective brother, Kyoichiro. Thus, the episode may showcase Mutsumi and Taiyo's budding chemistry and feature the Yozakura family members.

Additionally, fans can expect the episode to delve into Taiyo's painful past and shed light on how he came to trust and rely on Mutsumi so much.

Also read:

Mission: Yozakura family reveals April 2024 release date

5 Spring 2024 anime you can't miss (& you should skip watching)

Mission: Yozakura Family anime reveals episode count and 2-cour run