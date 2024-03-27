Mission: Yozakura Family anime reveals episode count and 2-cour run

As the anime realm continues to charm and transform, each new series introduces a wave of fresh enthusiasm. Among the notable titles lined up for the release, Mission: Yozakura Family (Yozakura-san Chi no Daisakusen) is sparking an interest that's tough to overlook.

Engaging audiences with its distinct mix of action, humor, and a hint of romance, this conversion from the manga of the same name by Hitsuji Gondaira is in line to become a standout entry in the anime scene. With fans ardently awaiting its debut, the recent disclosure concerning the show's duration has further intensified the anticipation.

TV Anime Mission: Yozakura Family episode count and broadcast details

Mission: Yozakura Family is officially announced to sprawl across a total of 27 episodes, articulated over a commendable two-cour run. This substantial episode count hints at the depth and breadth of the storyline, ensuring that the adaptation will have ample time to explore the nuances of its characters and plot.

Scheduled to begin broadcasting on April 7, the series will be brought to life by the acclaimed SILVER LINK studio, known for its exceptional animation quality and faithful adaptations of manga and light novels. Fans and newcomers to the franchise alike can look forward to a series that promises both visual splendor and storytelling depth.

Everything you need to know about Mission: Yozakura Family

Srt to air on April 7, 2024 (Image via Studio Silver Link)

Mission: Yozakura Family tells the enthralling tale of Taiyo Asano, a high school student with a phobia of social interactions who finds himself in the middle of an extraordinary situation. The twist in his mundane life comes when he becomes entangled with the Yozakura family—a clan with secret spy affiliations—through his childhood friend and crush, Mutsumi Yozakura.

The Yozakura family isn't your typical next-door neighbor; each member possesses unique skills worthy of a spy saga, from mastery in combat to unparalleled scientific genius.

Written and illustrated by Hitsuji Gondaira. (Image via Studio Silver Link)

The story escalates when Taiyo is forced to marry Mutsumi to save himself from a potentially lethal threat from other factions interested in the family's clandestine ventures.

Taiyo's leap into matrimony is the start of a crazy, exciting quest as he dives into the Yozakura's covert ops, dealing with his own inner demons and the complex ins and outs of life inside a spy dynasty. The anime's set to serve up an emotional whirlwind, fusing together high-octane action, chuckles, family moments, and that new budding romance.

Mission: Yozakura Family is making waves as a next-level entry to the anime field, rolling out a narrative that's both a hook and a breath of fresh air. With a blend of love, kinship, and all that self-growth stuff, this series will surely grip a broad crowd. As the airtime rolls up close, the anime fans are on edge, ready to dive deeply into the Yozakura fam.