Mission: Yozakura Family anime reveals new key visual and more

The Mission: Yozakura Family anime is set to be released in April of this year, with several trailers and visuals being dropped in recent months. This Silver Link production has now published new key visuals for the series, along with confirmation that a band is going to perform the ending theme song.

The ending theme song of the Mission: Yozakura Family anime is going to be played by the band CHiCO and is titled fam!. Confirmations for the voice cast of the anime have also been released.

The Mission: Yozakura Family anime has revealed new information

There has been recent confirmation that the theme song for the ending of this anime, fam!, is going to be played by the band CHiCO. Furthermore, a new visual of the main cast was also recently dropped, featuring the two main characters, Taiyo Asano and Mutsumi Yozakura.

The anime has been confirmed to be released on April 7 and is going to arrive on MBS and TBS. There has also been confirmation of several members of the voice cast, featuring the likes of Kaede Hondo as Mutsumi Yozakura, Reiji Kawashima as Taiyō Asano, Akari Kitō as Futaba Yozakura, Katsuyuki Konishi as Kyōichirō Yozakura, Aoi Yūki as Shion Yozakura, Kazuyuki Okitsu as Shinzō Yozakura, Yumi Uchiyama as Nanao Yozakura, and Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Kengo Yozakura and Goliath.

The premise of the series

Another visual of the anime (Image via Silver Link).

Taiyo Asano is a teenager whose family died in a car crash when he was young. He found solace in his best friend, a girl named Mutsumi Yozakura. They spend a lot of time together and Taiyo eventually discovers that Mutsumi's older brother is not only his teacher, but also comes from a family of spies.

There is a moment in the manga where Taiyo gets involved in a fight the Yozakura family is dealing with, which is something that leads to him becoming Mutsumi's husband. That is how Taiyo has to assume the responsibility that comes with it, thus turning him into a spy who has to protect Mutsumi's life.

The series has a strong comedic approach and focuses a lot on the relationship between Taiyo and Mutsumi, which is the main plot line, especially considering the marriage angle. The manga has also been compared a lot to the famous series Spy X Family.

