Mission: Yozakura Family anime reveals April 2024 release date via an ad

On February 25, 2024, the official YouTube channel of NBC Universal uploaded an advertisement for the anime adaptation of Mission: Yozakura Family. The anime series will be animated by the animation studio SILVER LINK and premiere on April 7, 2024.

The series is based on a manga series of the same name written and illustrated by Gondaira Hitsuji. The anime adaptation of this manga series was announced through X on December 16, 2022. The major voice casting for this anime series was revealed after almost a year on September 24, 2023, followed by the additional cast reveal a month after that.

Mission: Yozakura Family anime series to start airing on April 7, 2024

The commercial revealed by the YouTube channel of NBC Universal featured all the major cast members of this anime. It started with Mutsumi, Futaba, Shinzo, Kengo, Shion, and Nanao as they circled Taiyou, who was lying on the floor.

The trailer progressed with the reveal of different cuts from the anime series. The commercial's major focus was on Taiyou Asano and Yozakura Mitsumi. The commercial ended with the reveal of the first episode's release date as April 7, 2024.

The voice casting for this anime series includes Kawashima Reiji (Fushi from To Your Eternity) as Asano Taiyou, Yuki Aoi (Maomao from The Apothecary Diaries) as Yozakura Shion, Akari Kitou (Nezuko from Demon Slayer) as Yozakura Futaba, and Honda Kaede (Elaina from Wandering Witch) as Yozakura Mitsumi.

The additional casting includes Matsuoka Yoshitsugu (Inosuke from Demon Slayer) as Yozakura Kengo, Konishi Katsuyuki (Gaoshun from The Apothecary Diaries) as Yozakura Kyouichirou, Uchiyama Yumi (Rudeus from Mushoku Tensei) as Yozakura Nanao, and Okitsu Kazuyuki (Hatori from Fruits Basket) as Yozakura Shinzo.

Minato Mirai is directing the series. Mizuki Takahashi has provided the character designs for this series, and the character designs for Mushoku Tensei in the past. Kouji Fujimoto and Osamu Sasaki are responsible for doing the music for this series.

What is Mission: Yozakura Family about?

Mission: Yozakura Family key visual (Image via SILVER LINK)

Mission: Yozakura Family is a rom-com anime series centered on Taiyo Asano, the protagonist of this series. Taiyo has been an introvert since his family passed away in a car accident. Now, the only person who interacts with him is Mutsumi Yozakura, his childhood friend and the head of the world's strongest spy family.

Kyouichirou, the elder brother of Mutsumi, has been after her sister due to his overprotection, and now Taito has come under his radar. The only way the protagonist of this series can escape this situation is to marry Mitsumi and become a member of her family. Will Taito be able to do so while still keeping his sanity?

