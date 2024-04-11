Mission: Yozakura Family episode 1 review: A promising start to the adaptation?

Mission: Yozakura Family episode 1, titled The Cherry Blossom Ring, has garnered considerable buzz among fans following its premiere on April 7, 2024. Produced by Silver Link Studios, the episode wonderfully captured the iconic moments from Hitsuji Gondaira's original Japanese manga and brought them to life in a scintillating manner.

Although Mission: Yozakura Family episode 1 only covered the first chapter of the manga, it presented the viewers with a plethora of information about the protagonist and the Yozakura family. Undoubtedly, the premiere set the stage for the rest of the series with a dramatic ending.

Upon deeper examination, the episode has also showcased multiple aspects that need elaboration. Aside from action, pathos, and drama, the episode had psychological elements that an audience could have missed on the first watch. These aspects made Mission: Yozakura Family episode 1 a treat to watch.

Mission: Yozakura Family episode 1: Taiyo's tragic backstory and bond with Mutsumi scaffold the narrative

Expand Tweet

On the surface level, Mission: Yozakura Family episode 1 might have had the perfect start to the adaptation. The episode delved into the protagonist, Taiyo Asano's tragic backstory, and explored the bond he shared with his childhood friend, Mutsumi Yozakura.

In this episode, Taiyo learned that Mutsumi belonged to an elite spy family, and her eldest brother, Kyoichiro Yozakura, sought to eliminate him simply because he got a tip that someone close to her sister wanted to kill her.

However, he found out a trick from Mutsumi's sister, Futaba, which not only allowed him to save himself but also stay by her childhood friend's side and protect her. According to Futaba, Taiyo had to wear the Yozakura family's sacred Cherry Blossom Ring and marry Mutsumi.

Kyoichiro, as seen in the episode (Image via Silver Link)

If he became a part of the family, then according to the family's code, Kyoichiro couldn't kill him. Mutsumi was against this idea because she knew that Taiyo had lost his family in a car accident not too long ago. As such, she didn't want to force him into another family so soon.

Yet, the red-haired boy realized that if he didn't marry Mutsumi, Kyoichiro's unreasonable obsession with his sister could deprive the girl of her freedom. As such, he wore the Cherry Blossom ring and became a part of the Yozakura family.

Taiyo, as seen in the episode (Image via Silver Link)

Although Kyoichiro fumed with anger, he couldn't break the family's sacred code, which forbade the family members from killing one another. As such, he grudgingly became the "big brother" of Taiyo Asano.

From a summary, the episode might appear as a one-dimensional story bereft of splendor. However, Mission: Yozakura Family episode 1 contained a plethora of elements that exemplified Hitsuju Gondaira's genius as an author.

Mission: Yozakura Family episode 1: A perfect blend of action, drama, pathos, and psychological elements

Expand Tweet

Mission: Yozakura Family episode 1 was the perfect communion of varied elements. The opening scene, for instance, might have pulled the heartstrings of several fans with the element of pathos. At a tender age, Taiyo Asano lost his parents and younger brother to a fatal car accident.

Although he survived the cruel fate, he learned the harsh truth of life. One tragic night turned his life upside down, as he realized that one cannot value something until it's truly gone. On closer inspection, the opening scene of Mission: Yozakura Family episode 1 echoed the cruel philosophy of life.

Taiyo and Mutsumi, as seen in the episode (Image via Silver Link)

What's worse, the accident changed Taiyo's personality. He became afraid to connect with others, fearing they might also disappear from his life. Yet, one person assured him that no matter what, they would stay by his side, and that is Mutsumi Yozakura.

As Taiyo's childhood friend, she tightly held his hands at the lowest point of his life. Undoubtedly, this allowed the boy to open up to her more than others. However, Mutsumi also realized that his friend had to move on, otherwise he could spend the rest of his life alone.

Kyoichiro and Taiyo, as seen in the episode (Image via Silver Link)

With Taiyo's tragic backstory as the scaffold, Mission: Yozakura Family episode 1 brought in diverse elements to spice up the narrative. The introduction of Kyoichiro Yozakura, the discovery of Mutsumi's real identity, the existence of the Cherry Blossom Ring, and the proposal, every aspect didn't feel detached from one another.

However, for Taiyo, with his psychological scars still fresh, the sheer abundance of information might have been too much. Yet, he showcased composure and made judgments based on critical insights. He realized that Kyoichiro was afraid of losing someone dear, just like him.

Yozakura siblings, as seen in the episode (Image via Silver Link)

As such, he didn't hesitate in deciding to marry Mutsumi Yozakura. Having lost his loved ones, Taiyo knew life's actual worth. Thus, he put on the Cherry Blossom ring in Mission: Yozakura Family episode 1 and chose to protect her childhood friend.

Besides the elements of drama and pathos, Mission: Yozakura Family episode 1 contained plenty of action. The fighting sequences among the siblings were one of the highlights of the episode. Each Yozakura sibling's special ability was teased. Similarly, the episode showed why Kyoichiro was the number one spy.

Mission: Yozakura Family episode 1: Silver Link's production, direction, and pacing

Expand Tweet

Silver Link Studios has done a commendable job with Mission: Yozakura Family episode 1. Mirai Minato as the director and series composer expertly handled the storyboards and managed to cram the events of the manga's first chapter (59-page-long) into a regular-length anime episode.

The animation quality remained consistent throughout the episode. Moreover, the fluid transition of events and the camera movements during the battle scenes truly showed the best of Silver Link Studios' production.

A dramatic moment, when Kyoichiro arrives at Yozakura household (Image via Silver Link)

While the premiere didn't have jaw-dropping animation, it could nonetheless represent the manga's essence. In some aspects, the anime perhaps surpassed the manga, such as the battle among the siblings scene.

Interestingly, the inclusion of diverse elements didn't affect the pacing. It kept the audience on the edge of their seats, ensuring they didn't feel bored. Even the information dump didn't feel tiresome.

Final thoughts

Taiyo Asano notices Mutsumi and her siblings (Image via Silver Link)

Mission: Yozakura Family episode 1 was certainly the start the series needed. It remains to be seen whether Silver Link can keep up the production quality throughout two cours. Nonetheless, the premiere episode had everything it needed, from solid action to a slight drama.

Also read:

Mission: Yozakura Family episode 1 full highlights

Mission: Yozakura Family episode 2 release date and time

10 highly anticipated Spring 2024 anime so far

Crunchyroll's Spring 2024 lineup

Tensura Slime season 3 episode 1 review