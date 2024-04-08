Mission: Yozakura Family episode 2 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Mission: Yozakura Family episode 2 release date is set for April 14, 2024, at 5 pm JST on MBS, TBS, and other affiliated channels, as per the anime's official site. Following its release in Japan, the episode will be available worldwide on Disney+ and Hulu with English subtitles.

The premiere episode of Mission: Yozakura Family adapted the first chapter of Hitsuji Gondaira's original manga series, and introduced the main characters. It featured the iconic moment of Taiyo Asano wearing the Cherry Blossom ring to get engaged to Mutsumi.

Fans are now excited to see what happens in Mission: Yozakura Family episode 2.

Mission: Yozakura Family episode 2 release date and time for all regions

According to the anime's official site, Mission: Yozakura Family episode 2 will be released on Sunday, April 14, 2024, at 5 pm JST in Japan. However, due to varying time zones, international fans can watch the episode at the following times:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Daylight Time Sunday, April 14 1 am Central Standard Time Sunday, April 14 3 am Eastern Daylight Time Sunday, April 14 4 am Brazil Standard Time Sunday, April 14 5 am British Summer Time Sunday, April 14 9 am Central European Summer Time Sunday, April 14 10 am Indian Standard Time Sunday, April 14 1:30 pm Philippines Standard Time Sunday, April 14 4 pm Australian Central Daylight Time Sunday, April 14 6:30 pm

Where to watch Mission: Yozakura Family episode 2

Kyoichiro as seen in the anime (Image via Silver Link)

Anime fans from the US can exclusively watch Mission: Yozakura Family episode 2 on Hulu, after it airs in Japan. Besides Hulu, fans from certain countries can stream the episode on Disney+ as well.

Additionally, Southeast Asian fans can stream Mission: Yozakura Family episode 2 on iQIYI.

Mission: Yozakura Family episode 1 recap

Mission: Yozakura Family episode 1 kicked off with Taiyo Asano recalling the day he was involved in a car accident. Although he survived, his parents and younger brother didn't make it.

As such, Taiyo dealt with heaps of trauma and became afraid to connect to others, fearing they might also disappear from his life. However, his childhood friend, Mutsumi Yozakura promised to stay by his side.

At school, Taiyo's friends approached him to hang out with them. However, he declined the offer. Some light-hearted banter followed as Mutsumi joked that Taiyo might spend the rest of his life alone.

Kyoichiro and Taiyo as seen in the episode (Image via Silver Link)

At that moment, Mr. Hirukawa, the class teacher arrived and asked Taiyo to meet him at the office. The protagonist discovered that his teacher had an unhealthy obsession with Mutsumi and even threatened others not to approach her.

He held a knife at Taiyo's throat and was prepared to finish him off. At that moment, a white-haired girl arrived and saved the boy. After regaining consciousness, he saw Mutsumi and other unfamiliar people.

Mutsumi revealed that she belonged to a family of spies. She introduced her siblings to Taiyo and informed him that Mr. Hirukawa was her elder brother, Kyoichiro Yozakura, the best spy in the family.

Yozakura siblings as seen in the episode (Image via Silver Link)

According to the Yozakura siblings, Kyoichiro once mistakenly put Mutsumi's life in danger. Since then, he has been doing his best to protect her. He also received a tip, which revealed that someone close to Mutsumi wanted to kill her.

Being Mutsumi's childhood friend, Taiyo was the obvious target for Kyoichiro, despite knowing his tragic background.

Futaba, one of the Yozakura siblings suggests Taiyo wear the family's Cherry Blossom ring and marry Mutsumi because it's the only way Kyoichiro would stop his madness. She revealed the Yozakura family's number one rule was that no family member could kill another.

Taiyo Asano as seen in the episode (Image via Silver Link)

However, Taiyo's childhood friend didn't want to put pressure on him, so she declined. As such, a fight was the only option. Kyoichiro arrived and a battle among the siblings began. However, none of them stood a chance against him.

Kyoichiro's overwhelming desire to protect Mutsumi prompted him to put unreasonable restrictions on her. Hence, Taiyo decided to wear the Cherry Blossom ring and marry Mutsumi. He vowed to protect her from any danger.

What to expect in Mission: Yozakura Family episode 2 (speculative)

Taiyo wearing the Cherry Blossom ring (Image via Silver Link)

Given that the latest installment adapted chapter 1 of Hitsuji Gondaira's original manga series, Mission: Yozakura Family episode 2 may cover the next two chapters.

Fans can expect the episode to unravel the secret of the Yozakura family, and shed light on why their most important mission is to protect Mutsumi. If the episode faithfully adapts the manga, viewers can look forward to Mission: Yozakura Family episode 2 featuring Taiyo tackling his first mission.

