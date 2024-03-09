10 best anime to watch if you like Charlotte

Charlotte is a popular anime series that follows the story of Yuu Otosaka, a high school student who has the ability to temporarily take over someone's body. After he is discovered by Nao Tomori, the two are forced to transfer to Hoshinoumi Academy and join the student council. Here, they work alongside other teenagers with special abilities to fight against those who would exploit their powers.

With its supernatural themes, ensemble cast, and mix of comedy, drama, and romance, Charlotte has garnered a dedicated fanbase.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the writer's opinion and is not ranked in any particular order.

Top 10 must-watch anime for fans of Charlotte

1) Angel Beats!

Angel Beats! (Image via P.A. Works)

Angel Beats! is an excellent choice for Charlotte fans, as it has a very similar setting and shares some of the same themes. The show takes place at a high school that acts as limbo for teenagers who have passed away.

It focuses on a group of students who refuse to accept their fate and continue to fight against the powers that be. At the center is Otonashi, who teams up with the passionate Yuri to form the Afterlife Battlefront and stand up to the malicious Angel who controls the school.

Like Charlotte, Angel Beats! balances action and drama with plenty of comic relief for an entertaining watch. It also features a cast of eccentric characters with supernatural abilities and a central mystery to uncover.

2) The Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya

The Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya (Image via Kyoto Animation)

The Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya is another fun anime with a supernatural twist. The titular character, Haruhi is a high school girl who unknowingly has the power to change reality based on her wishes. She soon attracts others with special abilities into her new club, the SOS Brigade.

Like Yuu from Charlotte, Haruhi is quite mischievous in how she ropes people into her antics. The show also features a similar dynamic as ordinary students get caught up in extraordinary scenarios. With a quirky sense of humor and a cast of lively personalities, The Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya is sure to appeal to fans.

3) Bungo Stray Dogs

Bungo Stray Dogs (Image via Bones)

For more supernatural action within a high school setting, individuals can check out Bungo Stray Dogs. The plot follows Atsushi Nakajima, a young man who is kicked out of an orphanage. He is recruited by the Armed Detective Agency, where many members have special powers based on famous authors.

Like the student council in Charlotte, Atsushi joins hands with a motley crew of gifted allies like the brilliant Kyoka Izumi and the mysterious Osamu Dazai. Together, they use their powers to solve mysteries and take down rival organizations. With its equally strong blend of action, drama, and comedy, Bungo Stray Dogs makes for a great watch.

4) The Disastrous Life of Saiki K.

The Disastrous Life of Saiki K. (Image via J.C. Staff, EGG FIRM)

Those looking for another anime that is centered around students with psychic abilities should not overlook The Disastrous Life of Saiki K. The show stars the pink-haired Kusuo Saiki, who was born with all kinds of superpowers.

However, instead of wanting fame or fortune, the introverted Saiki just wants to keep a low profile and avoid standing out. Like Charlotte, much of the show’s humor comes from Saiki constantly getting dragged into absurd situations despite his best efforts.

It also features a similarly colorful cast of schoolmates, including the fiery Toritsuka and the obsessive Kokomi. With lots of laughs and supernatural hijinks, Saiki K. is a worthy pick.

5) Clannad

Clannad (Image via Kyoto Animation)

While Clannad doesn’t have the same supernatural elements as Charlotte, it excels when it comes to delivering emotional drama revolving around high school students. The kind-hearted Tomoya, who is initially disengaged from school life, soon meets and befriends several girls who are each dealing with their own serious issues.

Clannad shines when it comes to character development, forming meaningful relationships, and tackling sensitive topics. Fans of Charlotte’s stronger emotional moments and the dynamic between Yuu and Nao will find plenty to appreciate in this title.

6) Erased

Erased (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Erased is a supernatural thriller centered around students but with higher stakes. The plot follows Satoru Fujinuma, who has the power to travel back in time before life-threatening incidents to prevent them from happening.

When his mother is murdered, Satoru leaps back 18 years to his elementary school days to solve the mystery. Like Charlotte, Erased features a main character with a special power that drives the narrative forward as they race against time to set things right.

It also has a similar serious tone, with moments of levity punctuating the drama. Those who enjoyed Charlotte’s more suspenseful elements will appreciate the plot of Erased.

7) Kokoro Connect

Kokoro Connect (Image via Silver Link)

Kokoro Connect provides a fun supernatural twist to the classic "school club" anime formula. In this title, the Student Cultural Society members start mysteriously swapping bodies at random.

This strange phenomenon forces them to walk a mile in each other’s shoes, exposing secrets and changing their relationships. Just as the students of Charlotte have their lives abruptly changed, the club members here must adapt to extraordinary circumstances outside their control.

Kokoro Connect also features a compelling ensemble cast with great chemistry. The show balances body-swapping comedy with poignant drama for an engaging watch.

8) Orange

Orange (Image via Telecom Animation Film)

Orange is a great pick for those who enjoyed the romantic elements woven into Charlotte’s sci-fi narrative. It's centered around Naho, a reserved high school girl who receives a letter from her future self about a new transfer student. This kicks off a moving story about the bonds between friends and the importance of providing support to those close to them.

Like Charlotte, Orange anchors its supernatural premise with resonant characters and relationships and an impactful emotional core. Fans of the heartfelt moments between Yuu and Nao, should not skip this gem.

9) Blue Exorcist

Blue Exorcist (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Blue Exorcist is an action-packed anime featuring students with supernatural powers engaged in an epic battle between good and evil. The story follows Rin Okumura, who discovers he is the son of Satan. He decides to become an exorcist to fight demons and ultimately his own father.

Like Charlotte, Blue Exorcist features exhilarating supernatural fight sequences as Rin hones his skills alongside other gifted allies at the True Cross Academy. It also balances the darker, more serious moments with plenty of comic relief. Those who enjoyed the student council's battle against evil misuses of power will love seeing Rin take on demonic forces.

10) The Irregular at Magic High School

The Irregular at Magic High School (Image via Madhouse)

The Irregular at Magic High School is a must-watch for Charlotte fans looking for another anime set in a school for students with special powers. Protagonist Tatsuya enrolls at a high school for magicians, where his technical skills make him an outlier among his talented classmates.

Like Charlotte, the show explores themes of prejudice and the societal implications of those with exceptional abilities. It also features exciting action scenes as Tatsuya and his sister Miyuki confront threats from rival schools. With top-notch animation, thrilling conflicts, and an engaging sibling dynamic, The Irregular at Magic High School is a great pick.

Conclusion

With its captivating mix of sci-fi, comedy, drama, and action, Charlotte leaves big shoes to fill.

However, there are plenty of excellent anime out there with similar supernatural themes, ensembles of gifted students, and the perfect blend of laughter and emotion. Hence, those who enjoyed Charlotte could choose to binge Angel Beats!, The Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya, Bungo Stray Dogs, The Disastrous Life of Saiki K., and more.

Also read:

Charlotte Season 2: Expected release date, rumors, and more

10 best anime to watch if you like Angel Beats!

10 Anime with only one season, ranked shortest to longest

20 anime where the protagonist is overpowered

10 richest anime characters of all time