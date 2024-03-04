10 best anime to watch if you like Angel Beats!

Angel Beats! is a popular supernatural anime that blends comedy, drama, romance, and action genres. The story follows a group of teenagers in the afterlife who rebel against their fate. Despite its heavy themes, the series manages to be lighthearted and funny at times.

If the unique premise, engaging characters, and the blend of genres in Angel Beats! seemed enjoyable, here are 10 other great anime series to check out next. Some have similar supernatural elements while others focus more on the comedy, slice-of-life, or action aspects.

Disclaimer: This list is not ranked in any particular order and reflects the writer's opinions.

Top 10 anime recommendations for Angel Beats! fans

1. Anohana: The Flower We Saw That Day

Anohana: The Flower We Saw That Day (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Much like Angel Beats!, Anohana focuses on a group of childhood friends reuniting after growing apart for several years. The story kicks off when the ghost of their friend Menma suddenly reappears to one of them five years after her death. This forces the estranged friends to reconnect as they help Menma's spirit find peace.

Anohana deals with themes of loss, grief, and moving on in a poignant way. It also balances drama and emotion with friendship and romance. The animation and music are top-notch as well. Furthermore, it thoughtfully explores the impacts of unresolved feelings and the importance of confronting the past, making it a deeply resonant experience for its audience.

2. Clannad

Clannad (Image via Kyoto Animation)

While its supernatural elements are more subtle in the beginning, Clannad shares the ability to seamlessly blend comedy, drama, romance, and slice-of-life genres. The story follows Tomoya in his final years of high school as he reconnects with his estranged father and befriends several girls, especially the ailing Nagisa.

Like Angel Beats!, Clannad packs an emotional punch after lulling viewers into a false sense of security with its comedy and light romance in the first season. Viewers will laugh and cry with the characters in equal measure. Moreover, Clannad's storytelling depth ensures a deeply moving experience.

3. The Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya

The Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya (Image via Kyoto Animation)

The Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya shares a high school setting, light comedy, slice-of-life elements, and supernatural phenomena with Angel Beats! However, the supernatural events are mostly played for laughs rather than emotional drama. Its quirky humor and unpredictable plot twists make it a uniquely entertaining watch.

Protagonist Kyon joins his school's club led by the eccentric Haruhi, only to discover its members are an alien, a time traveler, and an esper keeping an eye on Haruhi because she can unknowingly manipulate reality. The dynamic characters and their comedic sci-fi adventures make this a must-see series.

4. Haibane Renmei

Haibane Renmei (Image via Radix)

Haibane Renmei focuses on a main character who wakes up in a strange new world with no memories of her past. She soon discovers this new land operates under unfamiliar customs and rules. As she interacts with other Haibane and the townspeople, she embarks on a journey of self-discovery and understanding.

The anime explores themes of sin, redemption, and forgiveness as the angel-like haibane work through their issues. Haibane Renmei is more slowly paced but offers richer world-building and character growth for those who enjoy introspective supernatural dramas.

5. Air

Air (Image via Kyoto Animation)

This emotional drama from the creators of Clannad revolves around Yukito, a traveling showman searching for the "girl in the sky" as his ancestors did for generations. He arrives in a quiet seaside town and befriends Misuzu, a lonely girl who may be connected to the legend.

Like Angel Beats!, Air starts out lighthearted but soon reveals a tragic supernatural mystery at its core. Viewers who enjoy the reincarnation theme and emotional character backstories will find more of the same here. The exploration of fate and personal connections adds another layer of depth to the narrative.

6. Charlotte

Charlotte (Image via P.A. Works)

Charlotte is an action-packed supernatural anime from the same creators as Angel Beats!, so it should already feel familiar. Protagonist Yuu discovers he and other teenagers manifest special abilities upon hitting puberty. Yuu enrolls in a special school to nurture these powers but soon gets caught up in secret plots.

Like Angel Beats!, Charlotte blends multiple genres, including comedy, slice-of-life, drama, and tragedy. The high school setting and supernatural abilities also contribute to its unique appeal. Character development and plot twists enrich the series, providing depth beyond its initial allure.

7. A Place Further than the Universe

A Place Further than the Universe (Image via Madhouse)

For a more grounded option thematically similar to Angel Beats!, try this comedy-drama. The story follows four high school girls who become determined to travel to Antarctica together. As they overcome various challenges, the girls forge stronger bonds and confront their own inner fears and aspirations.

Like Angel Beats!, the series highlights friendship and character growth amid adversity. While not supernatural, it still packs an emotional punch as the girls confront their reasons for wanting to undertake this difficult journey. Their voyage to Antarctica symbolizes their personal quests for self-discovery and fulfillment, adding a unique and inspiring dimension to their story.

8. Plastic Memories

Plastic Memories (Image via Doga Kobo)

This sci-fi romance anime has some strong thematic parallels to Angel Beats! It takes place in a future where human-like androids have limited lifespans of about nine years. Protagonist Tsukasa begins working for an agency that recovers androids nearing the end of their lifespans.

For viewers who enjoyed the themes of loss, grief, and making peace with death and the short time one has in Angel Beats!, they will appreciate the poignant sci-fi exploration of those ideas in Plastic Memories. The leads' budding romance also nicely complements the heavier subject matter.

9. Violet Evergarden

Violet Evergarden (Image via Kyoto Animation)

The drama Violet Evergarden covers the aftermath of a long war, during which Violet was trained as a soldier. Struggling to adjust to peacetime, she becomes an Auto Memory Doll transcribing people's thoughts and emotions into letters. This makes her confront her own feelings as she connects with clients.

Like Angel Beats!, Violet Evergarden has heavy emotional drama as the protagonist processes trauma and loss. But it also carries messages of hope, redemption, forgiveness, and living life to the fullest like Angel Beats! conveys. The stellar animation is the icing on the cake.

10. Your Lie in April

Your Lie in April (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Your Lie in April focuses on middle school pianist Kousei struggling to play again after his demanding mother's death. He meets an eccentric violinist named Kaori, who encourages him to return to music and embrace life again.

Like Angel Beats!, this series deftly balances comedy, drama, and romance amid characters overcoming grief and trauma to find hope and passion for living. Your Lie in April also revolves around music instead of action for a nice change of pace while still delivering strong emotions.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Angel Beats! artfully blended multiple genres with resonant themes of life, death, loss, and redemption. If these aspects appealed to the viewers, the anime series covered here should provide more of the comedy, drama, romance, and supernatural elements they enjoyed.

Anohana, Clannad, and Charlotte are highly recommended, thanks to their shared creative teams or thematic similarities. There are many anime masterpieces with immense heart to discover, especially if Angel Beats! captured the interest.

