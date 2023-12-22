Your Lie in April mangaka starts a new romcom manga

Friday, December 22, 2023, saw the official X (formerly Twitter) account for Your Lie in April mangaka Naoshi Arakawa announce a new manga series from the author. The new series is set to be a romantic comedy centered around the game of shogi, featuring a male protagonist and female deuteragonist, both heavily involved with the game.

The new manga from Arakawa, undoubtedly best known for his Your Lie in April manga series, is set to launch in the 2024 sixth issue of Kodanasha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine. Per the announcement post, the magazine's 2024 combined fourth and fifth issues will reveal more details about the new manga series.

However, the post from Your Lie in April Mangaka’s official account did tease that the series takes place in modern Japan, with the aforementioned male protagonist being 15 years old. While no other teases are made in the social media post, fans can expect to learn more about the series’ plot and setting in the additional information to be released soon.

Your Lie in April Mangaka’s new series revolves around a Shogi-centric romance between central characters

The latest

Expand Tweet

While fans do have basic information regarding the new manga series from Your Lie in April Mangaka, they lack an official title for the series from verifiable sources. However, it’s expected that this will be revealed when the series publishes its first chapter, given that the series has an official release date for its publication.

X user and reliable general manga news source @MangaMoguraRE does, however, seemingly have some additional alleged plot information for the series. The social media user says the story is about “the fateful encounter of a young shogi player on a losing stream and an unknown shogi-playing genius girl.”

While it’s unclear if this information is legitimate, @MangaMoguraRE has been a reliable news source for the medium. As a result, fans expect this information to be proven true upon the series’ debut despite the lack of official confirmation surrounding the series’ plot at the time of this article’s writing.

Expand Tweet

While Your Lie in April Mangaka is undoubtedly best known for his globally beloved and critically acclaimed series, Arakawa has also published several other famous works. Atwight Game and Sayonara, Football are two of his more famous works, with Sayonara, Football, A School Frozen in Time, Shigatsu wa Kimi no Uso: Coda, and Farewell, My Dear Cramer all also being recognizable titles from his body of work.

At the time of this article’s writing, Arakawa’s only work to be adapted into an anime of any kind is Your Lie in April.

Keep up with all anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.