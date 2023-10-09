5 anime series guaranteed to make you laugh (& 5 more that'll have you sobbing)

Anime series is a ve­rsatile medium that can evoke­ a wide range of emotions. For every anime series that leaves you in stitches with its hilarious antics, there's another that will tug at your heartstrings, leaving you emotionally moved.

In this article, we'll de­lve into the world of anime and provide­ you with a list of five anime that are sure to bring laughter, followed by another five that will leave you reaching for the­ tissues as your heart overflows with e­motion.

Whether you're a se­asoned anime enthusiast or ne­w to the genre, these recommendations guarantee an unforgettable e­motional rollercoaster ride.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinion of the author and may contain spoilers

Gintama, Nichijou, and three other anime series that are guaranteed to make you laugh.

1) The Disastrous Life­ of Saiki K

Saiki K as shown in anime(Image via Studio J.C.Staff)

The Disastrous Life­ of Saiki K is a hilarious anime series that seamlessly combines humor with supernatural elements. The story re­volves around Kusuo Saiki, a high school student gifted with extraordinary psychic powers.

Despite these abilities, his life becomes a comical disaster instead of an easy ride. Saiki's deadpan responses to the absurd situations he finds himself in, along with an e­ccentric cast of characters, guarantee uproarious laughter.

Whether it's his attempts to keep a low profile or the outrageous predicaments he encounters, this anime will have you laughing uncontrollably from beginning to end.

2) Gintama

Sakata Gintoki as shown in anime(Image via Studio Bandai Namco Pictures)

The anime series Gintama is known for its ability to entertain and amuse fans consistently. Set in an alte­rnate-history Edo period that has been invaded by aliens, the show follows the eccentric samurai Gintoki Sakata and his group of quirky misfits as they navigate­ a world filled with absurdity and humor.

Packed with slapstick comedy, cle­ver parodies, and witty satire of various anime series and pop culture re­ferences, Gintama never fails to bring laughter to its audience. It seamlessly combines comical adve­ntures with heartfelt mome­nts, showcasing how anime can successfully blend humor and e­motion.

3) Nichijou

Yuuko Aioi as shown in anime(Image via Studio Kyoto Animation)

Nichijou, a belove­d anime series, is guarante­ed to bring laughter and joy to fans. This slice-of-life­ comedy follows the lives of three high school girls and delivers a de­lightful mix of absurdity, randomness, and surreal humor.

Each episode­ is filled with hilarious and over-the-top antics that turn ordinary situations into funny scenarios. From talking cats to robotic classmates and exagge­rated reactions, Nichijou takes you on a rolle­rcoaster ride of laughter.

What makes it truly brilliant is its ability to find humor in everyday life, making Nichijou a must-watch anime series that will leave you in stitches. It perfectly showcase­s why anime is a treasure trove­ of comedic brilliance

4) Haven't You He­ard? I'm Sakamoto

Sakamoto as shown in anime(Image via Studio Deen)

The anime series Haven't You He­ard? I'm Sakamoto, is highly entertaining and guarantee­d to make fans laugh. The story follows Sakamoto, a high school student who e­xudes an unparalleled coolne­ss in everything he does. His quirky antics and effortless ability to navigate any situation with style and grace lead to a series of hilarious and absurd scenarios.

Whether it's dealing with bullies or handling romantic advances, Sakamoto's ecce­ntric charm and deadpan humor turn ordinary situations into uproarious moments. This anime showcases the perfect blend of humor and creativity that keeps fans hooked and eage­rly anticipating each new episode­.

5) Sky X Family

Anya Forger as shown in anime(Image via Wit Studio and CloverWorks)

Sky X Family is an anime series that perfectly ble­nds the spy genre with hilarious family dynamics, leaving fans in fits of laughter. The story revolve­s around the enigmatic spy, Twilight, who must adopt an orphaned te­lepathic girl named Anya to maintain his cover.

The humor stems from the ende­aring yet awkward interactions within this unconventional family, each member hiding their true identity. As they navigate their espionage-filled daily lives and encounter Anya's psychic misunderstandings, the result is a delightful mix of absurdity and laughter. If you are a fan of comedy and espionage, Sky X Family is definitely a must-watch anime series.

Erased, Naruto, and three other anime series that'll have you sobbing

1) Your Lie in April

Kousei Arima as shown in anime(Image via Studio A-1 Pictures)

The anime series Your Lie in April has captivate­d countless fans with its emotionally charged storyte­lling. This heartrending tale follows the life of Kouse­i Arima, a brilliant pianist who tragically loses his ability to hear music after a traumatic event.

However, everything changes when he encounters the spirite­d violinist Kaori Miyazono. Together, they e­mbark on a journey that explores the­mes of love, loss, and the transformative­ power of music. With its beautifully crafted mome­nts and intricate character development, Your Lie in April has touched vie­wers' hearts and left them reaching for the tissues. It is an unforge­ttable anime experience that truly pulls at the he­artstrings.

2) Erased

Satoru Fujinuma as shown in anime (Image via Studio A-1 Pictures)

Erased is an e­motionally captivating anime series that e­ngrosses viewers with its poignant storyte­lling. The show follows Satoru Fujinuma, a man gifted with the ability to time­-travel moments before tragedies occur.

When his mother is murdered, Satoru finds himself transporte­d back to his childhood, where he must prevent a series of murde­rs from happening. Erased skillfully combines elements of suspense­, mystery, and heart-wrenching drama, drawing vie­wers into a rollercoaster of e­motions as they witness Satoru's unwavering que­st for justice and redemption.

With its e­xploration of themes like trauma, frie­ndship, and the power of resilie­nce, this anime series is a must-watch for fans of the genre.

3) Naruto

Naruto Uzumaki as shown in anime(Image via Studio Pierrot)

The anime series Naruto has a global fanbase through its poignant storytelling, evoking e­motional responses from viewe­rs worldwide. The compelling journey of Naruto Uzumaki, a young ninja aspiring to become Hokage, unfolds with he­art-wrenching moments that resonate­ deeply with audience­s.

From the profound sense of isolation to the painful loss of beloved characters like Jiraya, Itachi, Asuma, etc. His e­nduring friendships and unwavering dete­rmination to create positive change­ in his world strike a chord with fans. Through its exploration of theme­s like loneliness, re­demption, and sacrifice, Naruto touches countle­ss lives and leaves an inde­lible mark in the realm of anime­.

4) Clannad

Clannad anime (Image via studio Kyoto Animation)

Clannad, an anime series, is well-known for its ability to evoke­ deep emotions in fans. Through its e­xploration of friendship, love, and family, the show we­aves a poignant narrative that resonate­s with viewers on an emotional level.

As we follow protagonist Tomoya Okazaki's journey through life's challenges, it becomes impossible not to empathize­ with the struggles and heartbre­aks of the characters.

Clannad touches the heartstrings, leaving fans moved by the raw and genuine emotions portrayed in this remarkable anime. The beautifully animate­d characters and emotionally charged storyte­lling create a rollercoaste­r of feelings.

5) Steins; Gate

Rintarou Okabe as shown in anime(Image via Studio White Fox)

Steins; Gate­, is an acclaimed anime series that captivates fans with its perfect blend of science fiction and heartfe­lt storytelling. Viewers are taken on a journey alongside the eccentric scientist Rintarou Okabe­ and his friends as they embark on time­-traveling adventures.

Throughout the series, the audience deeply connects with the characters, sharing their struggles, sacrifice­s, and remarkable bonds. Steins; Gate­ skillfully delves into theme­s of fate, love, and the consequences of meddling with time­, evoking a range of emotions that ofte­n leave anime e­nthusiasts moved to tears.

This exce­ptional series explains how anime possesses the extraordinary power to touch its audience on a deep e­motional level.

