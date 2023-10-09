5 anime series guaranteed to make you laugh (& 5 more that'll have you sobbing)

Anime series is a versatile medium that can evoke a wide range of emotions. For every anime series that leaves you in stitches with its hilarious antics, there's another that will tug at your heartstrings, leaving you emotionally moved.
In this article, we'll delve into the world of anime and provide you with a list of five anime that are sure to bring laughter, followed by another five that will leave you reaching for the tissues as your heart overflows with emotion.
Whether you're a seasoned anime enthusiast or new to the genre, these recommendations guarantee an unforgettable emotional rollercoaster ride.
Gintama, Nichijou, and three other anime series that are guaranteed to make you laugh.
1) The Disastrous Life of Saiki K
The Disastrous Life of Saiki K is a hilarious anime series that seamlessly combines humor with supernatural elements. The story revolves around Kusuo Saiki, a high school student gifted with extraordinary psychic powers.
Despite these abilities, his life becomes a comical disaster instead of an easy ride. Saiki's deadpan responses to the absurd situations he finds himself in, along with an eccentric cast of characters, guarantee uproarious laughter.
Whether it's his attempts to keep a low profile or the outrageous predicaments he encounters, this anime will have you laughing uncontrollably from beginning to end.
2) Gintama
The anime series Gintama is known for its ability to entertain and amuse fans consistently. Set in an alternate-history Edo period that has been invaded by aliens, the show follows the eccentric samurai Gintoki Sakata and his group of quirky misfits as they navigate a world filled with absurdity and humor.
Packed with slapstick comedy, clever parodies, and witty satire of various anime series and pop culture references, Gintama never fails to bring laughter to its audience. It seamlessly combines comical adventures with heartfelt moments, showcasing how anime can successfully blend humor and emotion.
3) Nichijou
Nichijou, a beloved anime series, is guaranteed to bring laughter and joy to fans. This slice-of-life comedy follows the lives of three high school girls and delivers a delightful mix of absurdity, randomness, and surreal humor.
Each episode is filled with hilarious and over-the-top antics that turn ordinary situations into funny scenarios. From talking cats to robotic classmates and exaggerated reactions, Nichijou takes you on a rollercoaster ride of laughter.
What makes it truly brilliant is its ability to find humor in everyday life, making Nichijou a must-watch anime series that will leave you in stitches. It perfectly showcases why anime is a treasure trove of comedic brilliance
4) Haven't You Heard? I'm Sakamoto
The anime series Haven't You Heard? I'm Sakamoto, is highly entertaining and guaranteed to make fans laugh. The story follows Sakamoto, a high school student who exudes an unparalleled coolness in everything he does. His quirky antics and effortless ability to navigate any situation with style and grace lead to a series of hilarious and absurd scenarios.
Whether it's dealing with bullies or handling romantic advances, Sakamoto's eccentric charm and deadpan humor turn ordinary situations into uproarious moments. This anime showcases the perfect blend of humor and creativity that keeps fans hooked and eagerly anticipating each new episode.
5) Sky X Family
Sky X Family is an anime series that perfectly blends the spy genre with hilarious family dynamics, leaving fans in fits of laughter. The story revolves around the enigmatic spy, Twilight, who must adopt an orphaned telepathic girl named Anya to maintain his cover.
The humor stems from the endearing yet awkward interactions within this unconventional family, each member hiding their true identity. As they navigate their espionage-filled daily lives and encounter Anya's psychic misunderstandings, the result is a delightful mix of absurdity and laughter. If you are a fan of comedy and espionage, Sky X Family is definitely a must-watch anime series.
Erased, Naruto, and three other anime series that'll have you sobbing
1) Your Lie in April
The anime series Your Lie in April has captivated countless fans with its emotionally charged storytelling. This heartrending tale follows the life of Kousei Arima, a brilliant pianist who tragically loses his ability to hear music after a traumatic event.
However, everything changes when he encounters the spirited violinist Kaori Miyazono. Together, they embark on a journey that explores themes of love, loss, and the transformative power of music. With its beautifully crafted moments and intricate character development, Your Lie in April has touched viewers' hearts and left them reaching for the tissues. It is an unforgettable anime experience that truly pulls at the heartstrings.
2) Erased
Erased is an emotionally captivating anime series that engrosses viewers with its poignant storytelling. The show follows Satoru Fujinuma, a man gifted with the ability to time-travel moments before tragedies occur.
When his mother is murdered, Satoru finds himself transported back to his childhood, where he must prevent a series of murders from happening. Erased skillfully combines elements of suspense, mystery, and heart-wrenching drama, drawing viewers into a rollercoaster of emotions as they witness Satoru's unwavering quest for justice and redemption.
With its exploration of themes like trauma, friendship, and the power of resilience, this anime series is a must-watch for fans of the genre.
3) Naruto
The anime series Naruto has a global fanbase through its poignant storytelling, evoking emotional responses from viewers worldwide. The compelling journey of Naruto Uzumaki, a young ninja aspiring to become Hokage, unfolds with heart-wrenching moments that resonate deeply with audiences.
From the profound sense of isolation to the painful loss of beloved characters like Jiraya, Itachi, Asuma, etc. His enduring friendships and unwavering determination to create positive change in his world strike a chord with fans. Through its exploration of themes like loneliness, redemption, and sacrifice, Naruto touches countless lives and leaves an indelible mark in the realm of anime.
4) Clannad
Clannad, an anime series, is well-known for its ability to evoke deep emotions in fans. Through its exploration of friendship, love, and family, the show weaves a poignant narrative that resonates with viewers on an emotional level.
As we follow protagonist Tomoya Okazaki's journey through life's challenges, it becomes impossible not to empathize with the struggles and heartbreaks of the characters.
Clannad touches the heartstrings, leaving fans moved by the raw and genuine emotions portrayed in this remarkable anime. The beautifully animated characters and emotionally charged storytelling create a rollercoaster of feelings.
5) Steins; Gate
Steins; Gate, is an acclaimed anime series that captivates fans with its perfect blend of science fiction and heartfelt storytelling. Viewers are taken on a journey alongside the eccentric scientist Rintarou Okabe and his friends as they embark on time-traveling adventures.
Throughout the series, the audience deeply connects with the characters, sharing their struggles, sacrifices, and remarkable bonds. Steins; Gate skillfully delves into themes of fate, love, and the consequences of meddling with time, evoking a range of emotions that often leave anime enthusiasts moved to tears.
This exceptional series explains how anime possesses the extraordinary power to touch its audience on a deep emotional level.
