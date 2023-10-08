Spy x Family season 2 is one of the most anticipated anime releases of 2023. The second season of the popular series, based on the manga of the same name by Tatsuya Endo, is being directed by Kazuhiro Furuhashi and animated by Wit Studio and CloverWorks.

Spy x Family follows the theme of found family and the importance of communication and acceptance in relationships. Despite the fake identities of the protagonists, the Forger family grows to love and care for each other deeply. Now, with the arrival of season 2 on October 7, 2023, many fans of the series are interested in the Spy X Family season 2 release schedule and the number of episodes it will include.

The Spy X Family season 2 complete release schedule

Spy X Family season 2 episode 1 was released on October 7, 2023. This season was directed by Kazuhiro Furuhashi and animated by Wit Studio and CloverWorks. As per the official announcement, this season will consist of 12 episodes. The entire Spy X Family season 2 release schedule is listed below:

Date Episode Number Releasing Time (JST/EST/BST/IST) October 7, 2023 1 23:00/10:00/15:00/19:30 October 14, 2023 2 23:00/10:00/15:00/19:30 October 21, 2023 3 23:00/10:00/15:00/19:30 October 28, 2023 4 23:00/10:00/15:00/19:30 November 4, 2023 5 23:00/10:00/15:00/19:30 November 11, 2023 6 23:00/10:00/15:00/19:30 November 18, 2023 7 23:00/10:00/15:00/19:30 November 25, 2023 8 23:00/10:00/15:00/19:30 December 2, 2023 9 23:00/10:00/15:00/19:30 December 9, 2023 10 23:00/10:00/15:00/19:30 December 16, 2023 11 23:00/10:00/15:00/19:30 December 23, 2023 12 23:00/10:00/15:00/19:30

The first episode of Spy X Family season 2 premiered on TV Tokyo and BS Fuji in Japan, and it is available to stream globally on Crunchyroll.

Please note that the Spy X Family season 2 release schedule provided in the table above is subject to change if there are any announcements from the studio in the near future.

Details about Spy X Family season 1

Spy x Family season 1 consists of 25 episodes, which aired in two parts from April to December 2022. The season follows the story of Loid Forger, a master spy who is tasked with building a fake family in order to get close to a dangerous politician. He adopts a young girl named Anya, who has telepathic abilities, and marries a woman named Yor, who is actually a skilled assassin.

The Forger family are seen learning to live together and navigate their complex lives while keeping their true identities a secret from each other. Along the way, they learn to trust and care for each other, and they become a real family in the end.

The first se­ason of Spy x Family stays true to the original manga. It covers ke­y story arcs, such as the introduction of the Forger family, Anya's e­nrollment at Eden Academy, and the­ Desmond mission. The studio successfully capture­s the tone and style of the­ manga, creating the space for well-develope­d characters. The animation itself is high-quality, fe­aturing stunning visuals throughout.

What can fans expect from Spy X Family season 2?

Fans of Spy x Family are eagerly waiting for fresh episodes of season 2, which promises to be even better than the first installment. Fans can expect a heartwarming and hilarious new season with more action and suspense, new characters, and continued character development for the Forger family.

One of the things that fans can expect from season 2 is the introduction of new characters, such as Donovan Desmond, the politician that Loid is trying to get close to, and Bond, Anya's new dog who has the ability to predict the future. Fans are also curious to see how these new characters will interact with the existing cast.

Throughout the first se­ason, the three family members' bond grew unexpe­ctedly strong, despite their fake identities. In the second se­ason, viewers can expect a de­epening of their relationship as they navigate through fresh obstacle­s side by side.

Fans can expect to see more of the same heartwarming and hilarious story that they have come to love about Spy x Family. With its perfect mix of action, comedy, and family drama, vie­wers are eager to see what the studio has in store for season 2.

