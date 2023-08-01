Is Nichijou manga still ongoing? Explained

The Nichijou manga is one of the top comedy titles in the industry and has a cult-like following. The Japanese come­dy manga series is renowne­d for its outrageous humor, extravagant eve­nts, and vibrant art style. The series de­lves into the daily lives of high school stude­nts, teachers, and others, who exist in a surreal and absurd world.

Nichijou is one of the mangas that is recommended to numerous individuals as a gateway comedy anime. The title initially ran from 2006 to 2015 and returned in December 2021. It has retained its place in the hearts of fans, who are currently awaiting the release of Volume 11 of the ongoing manga.

Nichijou manga Volume 11 is set to release on August 29, 2023

The much-loved manga is still ongoing, and the status of the English translations is currently unknown. The series has 192 chapters, all of which have been written and illustrated by Keiichi Arawi. The Nichijou manga returned in December 2021 and is currently being serialized in Kadokawa Shoten's Monthly Shonen Ace. The 192 chapters of the title have been compiled into 10 tankobon volumes.

The volumes and their corresponding chapters are listed below:

Volume 1 - Chapters 1-18

Volume 2 - Chapters 19-34

Volume 3 - Chapters 35-52

Volume 4 - Chapters 53-72

Volume 5 - Chapters 73-87

Volume 6 - Chapters 88-105

Volume 7 - Chapters 106-124

Volume 8 - Chapters 125-145

Volume 9 - Chapters 146-172

Volume 10 - Chapters 173-192

The Nichijou manga chapters after chapter 192 will be compiled into Volume 11, which is set to release on August 29, 2023. Fans can enjoy the manga by purchasing physical copies of the same or via Amazon Kindle. There are no subscription services that allow readers to access the manga.

All about the plot of Nichijou

The Nichijou manga has been adapted into a 26-episode series, which contributed tremendously to its popularity. The anime was animated by Kyoto Animations and was televised from April 3, 2011, to September 26, 2011.

The plot of the title focuses on three primary characters: Minakami Mai, Yukko Aioi, and Mai Naganohara. Mai has a calm and reserved personality and is often seen being engrossed in books. She also likes to play pranks on her friends when she gets bored.

In contrast, Yukko exudes vivacity and constantly finds he­rself in amusing predicaments due­ to her clumsiness. Mio seems like the most normal one when compared to the other characters and is often seen in hilarious situations.

Throughout the se­ries, the characters navigate through and e­xperience a ple­thora of peculiar and unconventional situations while in high school. They e­ncounter a talking cat, a robot girl, and even witne­ss their principal wrestling a deer. The element of humor in these scenarios is ofte­n exaggerated and this adds to the charm of the anime and manga.

Fans are now excited to see what Volume 11 of the title brings to the table when it releases on August 29.

