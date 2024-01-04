The Irregular at Magic High School season 3 announces Spring 2024 release and more with new PV

The Irregular at Magic High School season 3 unveiled the main trailer and a new key visual on January 4, 2024, announcing April 2024 as the show's release window. At the same time, information regarding the anime's opening song and broadcast details have been revealed.

The Irregular at Magic High School anime is based on author Tsutomu Sato and illustrator Kana Ishida's eponymous fantasy light novel series. The upcoming season will follow the resounding success of the series' second season, released in 2020. Notably, the first season was broadcast in 2014.

The Irregular at Magic High School season 3 will premiere in April 2024

On Thursday, January 4, 2024, the official staff for The Irregular at Magic High School season 3 revealed a new promotional video and key visual to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the TV anime series.

It was revealed that The Irregular at Magic High School season 3 will be broadcast on Tokyo MX and its affiliated channels starting in April 2024. While a narrower release date isn't given, fans can expect it to be divulged soon.

The main PV features familiar characters, including Tatsuya Shiba, Miyuki Shiba, and others. Additionally, the short clip showcases other characters who will play a very big role in the anime.

Tatsuya and his friends, as seen in the trailer (Image via 8Bit studios)

The 2-minute-long clip also features exciting action scenes and teases the plotline for The Irregular at Magic High School season 3. Additionally, it was revealed at the end of the trailer that the anime will premiere in April 2024 and will be comprised of three parts.

The highly anticipated sequel will adapt three major arcs from the light novel, namely, The Double Seven Arc, The Steeplechase Arc, and The Ancient City Insurrection Arc.

Along with this, official information regarding The irregular opening theme song has arrived. As was expected, LISA will perform the OP theme song, Shouted Serenade. The latest trailer also previews the song.

The Irregular at Magic High School season 3 key visual (Image via 8Bit Studios)

Besides the PV, The Irregular at Magic High School season 3 has also unveiled a new key visual. This latest illustration focuses on Zhou Gongjin, whose back is only shown.

Other than him, the visual features Tatsuya, Miyuki, Takuma Shippou from The Double Seven Arc, Minoru Kudou from The Steeplechase Arc, and other characters. The illustration also has a tagline that reads as follows when translated into English:

"Magic. Is it Hope, or is it a 'curse'?"

Cast and staff for the anime

The names of the new cast members have been revealed. Kikonusuke Toya, better known as Denji from Chainsaw Man, has joined the cast as Minoru Kudou, while Tatsumaru Tachibana will voice Takuma. Houchou Ohtsuka has also joined the voice cast, and he will play Retsu Kudou's role.

At the same time, more returning cast members' names have been announced for The Irregular at Magic High School season 3. Yumi Uchiyama is set to return as Erika Chiba, with Takuma Terashima as Leonhart. Atsushi Tamaru will voice Mikihiko, while Satomi Satou will reprise Mizuki's role.

The names of other cast members are here as seen below:

Yuiko Tatsumi as Shizuku Kitayama

Sora Amamiya as Honoka Mitsui

Maaya Uchida as Ayako Kuroba

Kana Hanazawa as Mayumi Saegusa

Koji Yusa as Zhou Gongjin

Eri Kitamura as Kasumi Saegusa

Aoi Yuki as Izumi Saegusa

Miyuki, as seen in the trailer (Image via 8Bit studio)

Previously, it was revealed that Saori Hayami, Yuichi Nakamura (Gojo's voice actor), and Kiyono Yasuno would reprise their roles as Miyuki, Tatsuya, and Minami, respectively, in The Irregular at Magic High School season 3.

Notably, Jimmy Stone returns to perform his directorial duties at 8Bit Studios with Taku Iwasaki, who will compose the series' music. It has also been announced that Munemasa Nakamoto will handle the scripts, while Kana Ishida will design the characters.

Tatsuya Shiba, as seen in the latest trailer (Image via 8Bit Studios)

Yen Press publishes The Irregular at Magic High School novel series in English, and they describe the plot as the following:

"The year is 2095. Magic has been tamed as another form of technology, and the practice of magic is now a rigorous discipline. Brother and sister Tatsuya and Miyuki Shiba are just about to start their first year at the renowed First Magic High School of Japan."

It continues:

"But the school's ironclad rules mean that the brilliant Miyuki enters the prestigious Course 1, while her older brother, Tatsuya, is relegated to Course 2-- and that's just the beginning of their troubles!"

Keep up with more anime news and manga updates as 2024 progresses.