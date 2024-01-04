Spy x Family Code: White film releases new trailer after making box office record

On Thursday, January 4, 2024, the official YouTube channel of TOHO Animation released a new "big hit" trailer for the Spy x Family Code: White movie. The film has sold over 2.59 million tickets, leading up to the launch of a new trailer hinting at the movie's worldwide release in 2024.

Spy x Family Code: White is an original anime movie based on the manga series by Tatsuya Endo. Following the release of two anime seasons, the anime has also released a film in theaters with an original never-before-seen story. Similar to the anime, the movie has been produced by a collaboration between WIT Studio and CloverWorks.

Disclaimer: This article may contain spoilers for the Spy x Family Code: White movie.

Spy x Family Code: White movie releases "Big Hit" trailer

On Thursday, January 4, 2024, the distributor for Spy x Family Code: White movie, TOHO Animation released some data about the film's performance in Japanese theaters.

The film was released last year on December 22, 2023, and has sold over 2.59 million tickets since then up till January 3, 2024. With that, the film grossed 3.4, which is approximately US$23.74 million. Given that only 13 days have passed, the movie is bound to rack in more ticket sales and gross value.

Yor Forger as seen in Spy x Family Code: White (Image via WIT Studio, CloverWorks)

Therefore, TOHO Animation's YouTube Channel released a special brand new "big hit" trailer for the movie. The promotional video features the two theme songs from the film -"Hikari no Ato" by Gen Hoshino and "SOULSOUP" by Official HIGE DANdism.

The promotional video gave fans a good idea of what is set to happen in the movie. The Forger family goes on a vacation to a snowy region during which Loid seemingly gets assigned on a mission. While Anya wanted to join him, Loid could not put her at risk. Therefore, she is asked to stay behind. During this, Anya will most likely come in contact with the microfilm and mistakenly consume it.

Loid Forger as seen in the movie (Image via WIT Studio, CloverWorks)

This incident is going to set off a chain of events that will see the villainous organization led by Snyder capture Anya, hoping to extract the microfilm. Nevertheless, Loid and Yor aren't going to sit around. They are set to take on the organization and rescue their daughter.

This rescue mission is going to set Loid Forger in a fight against Snyder, which will likely see him win. Following that, the family will seemingly save themselves from a crash and protect the world's peace while at it.