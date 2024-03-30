Why there should be Classroom of the Elite season 4? Explained

With the end of season 3, the questions for Classroom of the Elite season 4 have taken the rise, as devoted fans of the anime are expecting a fourth installment to be in the cards.

Readers of the original light novel series know that the story is far from the end. The way the third installment concluded, it subtly implied that there's more to the anime.

Soon after Classroom of the Elite season 3 episode 13 aired, the anime release, the anime dropped a unique illustration featuring Kiyotaka Ayanokouji and Arisu Sakayanagi with a message, thanking the audience for enjoying the season and affirming that the creator would continue to work hard.

Unfortunately, Classroom of the Elite season 4 hasn’t yet been confirmed by the production house or the creator. However, all hope is not lost, as it's one of the popular ongoing anime series, and it will take enough time for the fourth installment to be confirmed. Read on to learn more.

Exploring why Classroom of the Elite season 4 should be green-lit

Tsukishiro challenges Kiyotaka, as seen in Classroom of the Elite season 3 episode 13 (Image via Lerche)

With Classroom of the Elite season 3 episode 13, the first three installments of the anime have completely adapted the 1st-Year arc of Keiso’s original light novel series.

Since the beginning, the anime adaptation of the series remained loyal to the chapters of the light volume, with just minor changes that didn’t affect the overarching narrative.

The arcs in the series are based on the academic years of Advanced Nurturing High School. As Kiyotaka Ayanokouji, the major protagonist of the series, has completed his first year at ANHS, he and his peers will move on to the second year, which will also see the arrival of a new batch in the first-year division.

Classroom of the Elite is lauded for its unique storyline. It revolves around an educational institute operating on a cutthroat competitive system with four grades from Class A to Class D, ranked according to the students' collective merit.

The story features fascinating characters with distinct personalities, each having their own sect of admirers in the Classroom of the Elite fandom.

The series accumulated ratings of 7.7 on IMDb and 7.9 on MyAnimeList, making it one of the most highly rated animes in the psychological thriller genre.

The anime is loved for its twists and turns, where fans often expect an element of surprise to catch them off guard, which is one of the reasons it remains a favorite among viewers.

However, the definite explanation for why Classroom of the Elite season 4 should get green-lit is because the story is incomplete and deserves a fitting end.

As mentioned earlier, the ending of the third installment has already implied in some way that the anime is far from its conclusion. So, fans can keep their fingers crossed for Classroom of the Elite season 4 to be on the horizon.

Kiyotaka embracing Karuizawa, as seen in Classroom of the Elite season 3 episode 13 (Image via Lerche)

Classroom of the Elite season 4 will be all about the second-year term of ANHS, which will begin adapting the second-year arc of the light novel series.

The series recently dropped the eleventh volume of the arc on February 24, 2024. Given the pattern of the first three seasons of the anime, the fourth installment will likely adapt the first three volumes of the arc.

Although no details as such about Classroom of the Elite season 4 have been unveiled yet, ibesides the anticipated confirmation news, other information will also be made public.

Until then, fans can binge the first three seasons of the anime on Crunchyroll, Muse Asia’s YouTube channel, Apple TV+ and more.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Classroom of the Elite anime and light novel series as 2024 progresses.