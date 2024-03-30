Classroom of the Elite season 3 episode 13: Ryuuen has a new rival, Tsukishiro challenges Kiyotaka

Classroom of the Elite season 3 episode 13 was released on March 27, 2024. The episode was titled ‘Amor magister est optimus,’ a quote taken from Pliney the Younger’s Epistulae, which roughly translates to Love is the Best Teacher. Although the excitement for the installment was at an all-time high, fans of the series were also saddened as this was the grand finale of the season.

Given there has yet to be any news regarding the fourth installment, it can be anticipated that, given the considerable gaps between the installments, it will eventually take much time for the series to return with season 4. Once again, the anime concludes by opening doors for new rivalries and challenges that confirm that the story is far from end.

Disclaimer: This article contains significant spoilers from Classroom of the Elite season 3 episode 13. Reader’s discretion is advised.

Classroom of the Elite season 3 episode 13: Kanzaki threatens Ryuuen

Kanzaki threatening Ryuuen, as seen in Classroom of the Elite season 3 episode 13 (Image via Lerche)

During a discreet meeting in the men’s washroom, Hashimoto commended Ryuuen for his ultimate move at the Event Selection Exam. Hashimoto also got eager to learn what the Ryuuen planned next, which caused the latter to get suspicious and tell the former to drop the act and stop playing his game as a double agent.

As Ryuuen is a very perceptive individual, he doesn’t easily trust people like Hashimoto and deems them to be a potential threat in his path. All of a sudden, Kanzaki arrived to talk to Ryuuen in person. Kanzaki proclaimed that he would join Hashimoto despite having little to no trust in him. Given how Ryuuen turned the tides in the Event Selection Exam, Kanzaki held a grudge against Ryuuen.

Ryuuen meets Kiyotaka, as seen in Classroom of the Elite season 3 episode 13 (Image via Lerche)

Kanzaki revealed that he didn’t mind supporting Ichinose despite the fact that she wasn’t a good fit to lead Class 1-B. However, he has now made a proclamation of war to go against the likes of him using a different approach. It is unknown what Kanzaki has under his sleeves, but it will surely give Ryuuen a nightmare. Later, Ryuuen met Kiyotaka after receiving a cryptic message from Hiyori.

For Kiyotaka, the purpose of the impromptu meeting was to learn what Ryuuen had in his mind. After the latter proclaimed to crush Sakayanagi and Ichinose, the former asked him to lay low. As Kiyotaka takes Ryuuen as one of his tools, his expulsion could defeat the purpose of what's cooking inside his head for the next year.

Classroom of the Elite season 3 episode 13: Tsukishiro to enroll someone from White Room as a student in ANHS

Given the order he received from Mr. Ayanokouji, Tsukishiro wanted Kiyotaka to return to the White Room, but he again declined. Seeing Kiyotaka’s resolve to stay in ANHS, Tsukishiro told him that another individual from the White Room would be joining the school as a 1st-year student.

Tsukishiro proposed a challenge, saying that he would resign from his position if Kiyotaka managed to determine the White Room student. If the latter failed to identify the student by the end of April, he would left with no choice but to return to the White Room facility, accepting his father’s wish.

After Tsukishiro tried to imply that Kiyotaka wasn’t the only success story of the clandestine institution, the latter instantly proclaimed that there was no one from the White Room who could be more outstanding than him. Kiyotaka’s response certainly had Tsukishiro reconsider his assumptions, as he realized that the former was undoubtedly a prodigy.

Classroom of the Elite season 3 episode 13: Kiyotaka asks Karuizawa out for a date

Kiyotaka and KAruizawa embracing each other, as seen in Classroom of the Elite season 3 episode 13 (Image via Lerche)

After meeting Kiyotaka in his room, as seen in the final segment of Classroom of the Elite season 3 episode 13, Karuizawa was enraged by his uncanny behavior, which caught her off guard. She told him that there were wild rumors circulating around at ANHS about their relationship, of which he was also aware.

Karuizawa stated that if this would continue, it could jeopardize her chances of getting a boyfriend. All of a sudden, Kiyotaka asked Karuizawa for a date and affirmed that he would hate to see her with anyone else rather than him. Karuizawa was utterly confused and flustered and asked Kiyotaka about his relationship with Shiina.

Kiyotaka responded to Karuizawa by saying he just wanted to make her jealous by hanging out more often with Shiina and that there was nothing going on between them. Eventually, the former confessed to the latter that he liked her, and they shared a warm embrace.

Final thoughts for Classroom of the Elite season 3 episode 13

As anticipated, Classroom of the Elite season 3 episode 13 imparted a fitting end to the 1st-year Arc, setting the stage for the beginning of the 2nd-year. The grand finale of the third installment saw the start of Kazuki and Ryuuen’s rivalry, which is expected to get intense as they enter their second year in ANHS, where the exams and other ordeals will be more challenging than ever.

It is unknown what Kazuki has on Ryuuen, but it is apparent that he will destroy him, sticking to his promise when the time comes. The most unanticipated part of the grand finale was Kiyotaka proposing to Karuizawa. However, it was eventually revealed that he just wants to learn other things like love, for starters, the essential emotions that the White Room stripped away from him during his childhood.

Although Kiyotata resolves to break up with her when the time comes, he sees this as an opportunity for growth for even Karuizawa. Overall, the episode was truly enthralling, and fans couldn’t wait to see what the future holds for the characters as they ascend to their 2nd-year at ANHS.

