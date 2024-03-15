Classroom of the Elite season 3 episode 11: Kiyotaka and Sakayanagi’s battle reaches its conclusion

Classroom of the Elite season 3 episode 11 was released on Wednesday, March 13, 2024. The episode was titled ‘There is Only One Rule in Love: Bring Happiness to Those You Love,’ a beautiful line taken from French writer Stendhal’s Journal.

With the Event Selection Exam, the series almost marks its end for the 1st-year arc, as the latest test was the final ordeal for Kiyotaka and the rest of the students of the first-year division of ANHS. However, this doesn’t mean that the series has concluded, given there are still two more episodes that are still to wrap up the show’s third installment, setting the stage for a fourth season.

Episode 11 was all about the glorious battle between two of the brightest minds of ANHS that had the viewers on the edge of their seats with riveting strategies and cunning twists that no one saw coming. Follow along with the article to learn more about the events that transpired in Classroom of the Elite season 3 episode 11.

Disclaimer: This article contains significant spoilers for Classroom of the Elite season 3 episode 11. Reader’s discretion is advised

Classroom of the Elite season 3 episode 11: Kiyotaka and Sakayanagi clash in a battle of wits

Sakayanagi and Kiyotaka during the Event Selection Exam, as seen in Classroom of the Elite season 3 episode 11 (Image via Lerche)

After Kiyotaka and Sakayanagi had chosen their picks, the Events Selection Exam kicked off with basketball as the first event. For some reason, Kiyotaka wanted Sudo to stand down and let the other skilled players from Class 1-C give their best against Class 1-A, and they surprisingly managed to keep up with their opponents.

Eventually, Kiyotaka switched Hondou with Sudou to turn the tide of the battle in their favor. As Sudous was acclaimed for his athletic prowess, Sakayanagi had someone under her arsenal, who turned out to be Hayatou Kitou, who had been holding back since the game began.

Still, Sudou and his team managed to beat their opponents with ease. One of the reasons behind the victory for Class 1-C was Sudou's extensive focus on teamwork, a significant change in his attitude that was even surprising for Sakayanagi. Class 1-C secured victory in basketball, typing, and archery, whereas Class 1-A triumphed in Math and English.

During the mental arithmetic test, Kiyotaka discovered that Sakayanagi had already threatened Katsuragi that if he betrayed her, she would get a bright student from her class expelled as a consequence. Six rounds were over, and the scores of both classes equaled, resulting in a tie, with just one final event left to decide their fate.

Also read: Classroom of the Elite season 3 release schedule

Classroom of the Elite season 3 episode 11: Suzune loses to Class 1-A in chess

While both Suzune and Hashimoto were beginners, given that no one had learned to play chess in a day or two, they both managed to hold their ground on their own without their leader’s help. However, as Sakayanagi was getting restless, she eventually stepped in, suggesting the next move to Hashimoto. Eventually, Kiyotalka entered the battlefield, and suddenly, the pace of the game elevated to the next level.

During the game's final moments, Kiyotaka noticed something odd and eventually gave up, resulting in Class 1-C losing the round and the exam. While discussing the exam in the hallway, Sakayanagi and Kiyotaka encountered Tsukishiro, who revealed that he interfered with the exam by changing the last-minute instruction to Suzune.

Since Kiyota didn’t want anyone to learn about his personal battle and the deal with the White Room, he accepted whatever came for him and eventually lost the exam. The two had a one-on-one chess battle after school, picking up from the same place as before, and this time, Sakayanagi lost.

Sakayanagi accepted the fact that Kiyotaka was really a genius and unveiled that she always wanted to learn more about him and to compete with him. In the end, she wanted him to learn about the warmth of the human touch, which, as a test subject of White Room, he never understood.

Classroom of the Elite season 3 episode 11: Arisu’s promise to her father

Young Sakayanagi, as seen in Classroom of the Elite season 3 episode 11 (Image via Lerche)

A flashback of Sakayanagi showcased her arrival at the White Room alongside her father, where she saw Kiyotaka for the first time ever. Sakayanagi learned that Kiyotaka was trapped therefore his entire life and he knew nothing about parental love, warmth of a human touch, or any other emotions, given the program drained all his emotions that could have made him a human.

Sakayanagi’s father hated the White Room program and wanted the institute to dissolve. Arisu promised her father that she would do everything in her power to ensure she wouldn’t let any White Room subject surpass the real genius who could surpass even the lab-developed fake prodigies.

Final thoughts on Classroom of the Elite season 3 episode 11

Classroom of the Elite season 3 episode 11 concluded with a bittersweet ending where the two geniuses finally shook hands to let bygones be bygones, and Class 1-C lost to Class 1-A, which was not what fans had been looking forward to. Nevertheless, the episode surprised fans with an amazing battle, and it is unfortunate that Sakayanagi and Kiyotaka’s rivalry has reached its conclusion.

Unlike Ryuuen, Sakayanagi had a connection with the acclaimed prodigy since she saw him in the White Room, and her promise to her father fueled her purpose to beat Kiyotaka in his own game. Although she lost the fight, Sakayanagi was content with witnessing Kiyotaka’s prowess in the Even Selection Exam.

Overall, the episode had the Classroom of the Elite audience thoroughly enjoyed with an amazing battle of wits, making them eager to learn what’s coming next.

