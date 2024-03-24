Classroom of the Elite Season 3 Episode 12: Mashima sensei comes to the rescue, Manabu apologizes to Suzune

Classroom of the Elite Season 3 Episode 12 was released on March 20, 2024. The installment was titled Change Your Desires Rather than the Order of the World, a famous quote taken from René Descartes’ Discours de la Méthode.

The latest episode was all about the aftermath of the Event Selection Exam, which not only saw the current position of students but also the departure of 3rd-year students. Given there won’t be any 3rd-year students from here on, fans of Classroom of the Elite will be disappointed to learn that Episode 12 of Season 3 will likely be the last time Manabu Horikita appears on the anime.

Although the penultimate episode was just wrapping up the 1st-year arc of the light novel, it also set the stage for a new rivalry for the protagonist. Follow along with the article to learn more about Classroom of the Elite Season 3 Episode 12.

Disclaimer: This article contains significant spoilers for Classroom of the Elite Season 3. Reader’s discretion is advised.

Classroom of the Elite Season 3 Episode 12: Class 1-C gets demoted back to Class 1-D

Classroom of the Elite Season 3 Episode 12 kicked off with Manabu Horikita giving a speech to all the students of ANHS as the former president of the Student Council. After returning to the class, former students of Class 1-C who got demoted to Class 1-D were not happy with the results. However, Chibashira explained to all of them that they had excelled beyond expectation and that if they continued at this pace, they might get back on track.

Chibashira further explained that they must work even harder as things wouldn’t be the same as before. After the class, Ichinose met Kiyotaka and Suzune and told them how Ryuuen defeated her and her class. On a good note, Suzune wanted to end the alliance between her class and Ichinose’s and proclaimed to be rivals as they would eventually have to face each other in the second year.

Ichinose gladly accepted the deal and was very enthusiastic to see Suzune’s sportsmanship. After Ichinose left, Kiyotaka wanted to learn whether Suzune was going to talk to her brother now that he would graduate from ANHS. She subtly responded by saying she had no intention like that and wouldn’t mind if he spoke to Manabu.

Also read: How many volumes will Classroom of the Elite season 3 cover

Classroom of the Elite Season 3 Episode 12: Mr. Sakayanagi believes in Mashima

Narumori Sakayanagi, as seen in Classroom of the Elite Season 3 Episode 12 (Image via Lerche)

Classroom of the Elite Season 3 Episode 12 saw a surprising return of Chairman Narumori Sakayanagi, a character who rarely appeared in the series. As Narumori was expelled, he was stripped of his powers in ANHS. After Kiyotaka shared details about the new chairman, Tsukishiro, Narumori suggested that Tomonari Mashima, the homeroom teacher of Class 1-A, would be a suitable choice who could help him and the other students.

When Narumori asked what Kiyotaka wanted to do after completing his three academic years at ANHS, he responded by saying he would return to where he came from. As per his father’s wishes, he wanted to start his path to leadership at the White Room facility. During Kiyotaka’s meeting with Mashima, Chibashira and Arisu also joined in.

After learning about Tsukishiro’s truth, Mashima proclaimed to save the students from any harm that would get in their way. Subsequently, Arisu proposed a temporary alliance to back Kiyotaka in his fight with Tsukishiro.

Also read: Is Classroom of the Elite light novel over?

Classroom of the Elite Season 3 Episode 12: Manabu seeks apology from Suzune

Manabu holding Suzune, as seen in Classroom of the Elite Season 3 Episode 12 (Image via Lerche)

During the farewell party of the third-year students, Kiyotaka once again asked Suzune if she wanted to talk to her older brother. Yet, she still refused to bid goodbye to Manabu on his last day at ANHS. After Suzune left, Manabu requested Kiyotaka to do him a favor by delivering the message from him to Suzune that he would be waiting for her at the front gates of ANHS before leaving.

While alone, Suzune contemplated over her thoughts of whether she managed to be worthy of Manabu’s sister, and suddenly, something got her attention. The next day, Kiyotaka met Manabu at the front gates. The latter wanted to know why the former stayed in the shadows rather than showcasing his true potential to leave a lasting impact

Kiyotaka responded by saying that he doesn’t like catching attention and would rather continue to keep his true self hidden. While Manabu was leaving, Suzune made a surprising arrival and caught Manabu off-guard with her transformation, where she shortened her hair. Witnessing her sister becoming more of herself, Manabu was relieved, and he eventually apologized to her for everything.

Manabu revealed to Suzune that she was precious to him and he would wait for her until she completed her remaining two years at ANHS. Before leaving, he asked her to fight with everything she had.

Also read: What is a White Room in Classroom of the Elite?

Final thoughts on Classroom of the Elite Season 3 Episode 12

Classroom of the Elite Season 3 Episode 12 was indeed an emotional rollercoaster as the last bit of the episode has indeed caught fans off guard. It was reliving to see Manabu, who had been hard on her little sister so far, finally unveiled that he wished nothing but the best for her. All Manabu wanted from Suzune was to learn her own potential rather than mirror her older brother.

In one way, Manabu managed to make Suzune believe that she had her own essence that could get her so far in life. Additionally, the episode saw Mashima becoming an unanticipated ally to not only Kiyotaka but all students as she sensed a great threat from Tsukiushiro. Being a teacher who cares for his pupils, Mashima was utterly worried after learning about the new threat.

Given that Mashima upholds his principles as a teacher, he might even get his hands dirty to stop someone like Tsukishiro. Overall, the penultimate episode was a delight, and fans are surely getting impatient to see how the season ends its run.

