Go! Go! Loser Ranger! episode 2: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Go! Go! Loser Ranger! episode 2 is set to be released on Sunday, April 14, 2024, at 4:30 pm JST. The anime episode will first air on TBS and its affiliates, following which it will be broadcast on television networks such as AT-X and BS11. In addition, the anime will also be available to stream on local streaming platforms and Disney+ internationally.

The previous episode introduced fans to the premise of the show: Even 13 years after Dragon Keepers defeated the monsters from the Flying Fortress, they used their presence to organize exhibition fights. While the dusters were meant to be defeated in each of their encounters, Fighter D was fed up with the pretense and took his first step toward world dominance.

Go! Go! Loser Ranger! episode 2 release date and time

Expand Tweet

Go! Go! Loser Ranger! episode 2 will be released on Sunday, April 14, 2024, at 4:30 PM JST. As revealed by the next episode's preview, the upcoming episode will be titled Go! Fighter D!.

That said, fans must remember that the episode will be released worldwide after a 30-minute delay from the Japanese broadcast on all platforms. This is due to the simulcast release timings.

The second episode of Go! Go! Loser Ranger! episode 2 will be released at the following times worldwide:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 1 am Sunday April 14 Eastern Daylight Time 4 am Sunday April 14 British Summer Time 8 am Sunday April 14 Central European Summer Time 9 am Sunday April 14 Indian Standard Time 1:30 pm Sunday April 14 Philippine Standard Time 4 pm Sunday April 14 Japanese Standard Time 5 pm Sunday April 14 Australia Central Standard Time 5:30 pm Sunday April 14

Where to watch Go! Go! Loser Ranger! episode 2?

Fighter D as seen in Go! Go! Loser Ranger! (Image via Yostar Pictures)

Go! Go! Loser Ranger! episode 2 will first be broadcast on TBS and its affiliates. Following that, the anime will later be aired on BS11 and AT-X. As for local streaming, the anime can be streamed on dAnime Store, Amazon Prime Video, Lemino, DMM TV, Hulu, U-Next, and others after a delay of 30 minutes.

Meanwhile, Go! Go! Loser Ranger! will be available to stream worldwide on Disney+. However, there will be a 30-minute delay between the episode being aired in Japan and being made available for international streaming.

Go! Go! Loser Ranger! episode 1 Recap

Dragon Keeper as seen in Go! Go! Loser Ranger! (Image via Yostar Pictures)

Go! Go! Loser Ranger! episode 1, titled We Are Justice! The Dragon Keepers!, revealed how the Dragon Keepers were using the Dusters to conduct pretend fights that would see them winning against the monsters weekly in the Sunday Showdown charade.

However, one Duster, Fighter D was fed up with the pretense fights and decided to take the first step toward world domination by standing up against the Dragon Keepers. Unfortunately, he was defeated by the Red Keeper. Later, the episode saw Fighter D meeting Yumeko Suzukiri and conveying his desire to join the Dragon Keepers.

What to expect from Go! Go! Loser Ranger! episode 2?

Hibiki and Yumeko as seen in Go! Go! Loser Ranger! (Image via Yostar Pictures)

Go! Go! Loser Ranger! episode 2, titled Go! Fighter D!, will most likely see Fighter D take part in the recruitment exams for being a Dragon Keeper. While he hates them, he must be planning to infiltrate the organization as a Dragon Keeper and extract information on how he could defeat them.

Fans need to remember from the story's plot that Yumeko Suzukiri also hates the Dragon Keepers due to some undisclosed reason. Hence, she could join Fighter D in his mission to take them down in the next episode.

Related Links

Jujutsu Kaisen's Gojo joins Go! Go! Loser Ranger! anime cast

Go Go Loser Ranger anime reveals Disney+ broadcast

Go, Go, Loser Ranger! anime casts Attack on Titan's Krista Lenz