Go! Go! Loser Ranger! episode 1: Exact release date, what to expect, and more

Written and illustrated by Negi Haruba, Go! Go! Loser Ranger! is a Japanese superhero manga series. It has been serialized in Kodansha's Weekly Shōnen Magazine since February 2021. Following that, the manga has been compiled into 13 volumes, with an anime adaptation produced by Yostar Pictures on the way.

Go! Go! Loser Ranger! episode 1 release date and time

Footsoldier D as seen in Go! Go! Loser Ranger! (Image via Yostar Pictures)

Go! Go! Loser Ranger! episode 1 is set to be released on Sunday, April 7, 2024, at 4:30 PM JST. However, given the difference in time zones globally, the anime will be released at varied times around the world.

The first episode of Go! Go! Loser Ranger! will be released at the following times worldwide:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Standard Time 12:30 am Sunday April 7 Mountain Standard Time 1:30 am Sunday April 7 Central Standard Time 2:30 am Sunday April 7 Eastern Standard Time 3:30 am Sunday April 7 Greenwich Mean Time 7:30 am Sunday April 7 Central European Time 8:30 am Sunday April 7 Eastern European Time 9:30 am Sunday April 7 Arabia Standard Time 9:30 am Sunday April 7 Indian Standard Time 1 pm Sunday April 7 Philippine Standard Time 4 pm Sunday April 7 Australia Central Standard Time 5 pm Sunday April 7

The anime's opening theme song, titled On The Next Episode, will be performed by Tatsuya Kitani. Meanwhile, the ending theme song Don't Need the Right Answer will be performed by Nanawo Akari.

Where to watch Go! Go! Loser Ranger! episode 1?

Hibiki Sakurama as seen in Go! Go! Loser Ranger! (Image via Yostar Pictures)

Go! Go! Loser Ranger! will first be available to watch on Japanese television TBS and its affiliates. Additionally, the anime can be watched later on BS11 and AT-X. As for local streaming, the anime can be streamed on dAnime Store, Amazon Prime Video, Lemino, DMM TV, Hulu, U-Next, and others.

Meanwhile, for international streaming, it has been announced that the anime will be available to stream on Disney+. However, the anime episode will be added to the streaming platform's library after a delay of 30 minutes.

What to expect from Go! Go! Loser Ranger! episode 1?

Footsoldier D as seen in Go! Go! Loser Ranger! (Image via Yostar Pictures)

Go! Go! Loser Ranger! episode 1 will most likely introduce fans to the anime's story and setting. As revealed by the premise, Go! Go! Loser Ranger! will follow the story of Footsoldier D, a member of the villainous army of evil that attempted to invade Earth 13 years ago.

Unfortunately, the army encountered the Super Sentai squadron known as the Ryūjin Sentai Dragon Keepers and their superweapons, the Divine Tools. Hence, the majority of the evil army was defeated within a year, following which the remaining foot soldiers were forced to reenact their defeat to the Keepers every Sunday in front of the public.

Yumeko Suzukiri as seen in Go! Go! Loser Ranger! (Image via Yostar Pictures)

That's when Footsoldier D decided to put a stop to this charade and planned to rebel against the Dragon Keepers by infiltrating the organization. Fortunately, he possessed transformative and regeneration abilities, making his mission easier.

Joining him in this mission is Yumeko Suzukiri, a ranked ranger from the Yellow Battalion wanting to kill the Dragon Keepers due to a mysterious grudge. Additionally, the anime should also introduce fans to Hibiki Sakurama, a ranger Footsolider D disguises as to infiltrate the organization.

