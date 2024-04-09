Tensura Slime season 3 episode 1 review: Rimuru returns to Jura as Diablo plays a key role

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime, aka Tensura Slime season 3 episode 1, titled Demons and Strategies, has generated considerable hype among fans following its premiere on April 5, 2024. The new season picks up the story from where season 2 left off in 2021, following Rimuru's defeat of Clayman and his official recognition as a Demon Lord and earning a place among the Octagram, the Eight-Star Demon Lords.

The opening episode of season 3 covers manga chapters 87-88, portraying the aftermath of Rimuru's battle with the Kingdom of Falmuth. It not only establishes a new era for Rimuru and his nation following his awakening as a Demon Lord but also lays the groundwork for the future narrative.

TenSura Slime season 3 episode 1 puts narrative focus on Diablo as he reports to Rimuru

Based on the acclaimed light novel by Fuse, featuring illustrations by Mitz Vah and a manga adaptation by Sho Okagiri, the third season of the TenSura Slime anime is expected to explore the Saint-Monster Confrontation Arc. This arc will highlight a second clash between Rimuru Tempest and Hinata Sakaguchi, igniting a showdown between the Jura Tempest Federation and the Western Holy Church.

TenSura Slime season 3 episode 1 marks Rimuru’s return to his nation after attending Walpurgis and receiving official recognition as a Demon Lord. The episode also delves into the aftermath of the war between the Jura Tempest and Falmuth as the latter grapples with the consequences of the conflict.

The opening episode of TenSura season 3 combines fantasy and isekai elements with intricate political dynamics and information, all while maintaining a perfect balance of humor. Aside from the main protagonist, Rimuru, the episode puts significant focus on a side character, Diablo.

Diablo’s role in tending to the aftermath of the Jura-Falmuth war in TenSura Slime season 3 episode 1

Diablo in Tensura Slime season 3 episode 1 (Image via Studio 8bit)

In TenSura Slime season 3 episode 1, Rimuru’s loyal secretary and Butler, Diablo, aka Noir or the Primordial Black, assumes a pivotal role in handling matters concerning the kingdom of Falmuth.

Diablo's strategic planning to secure victory and control over Falmuth, although appearing scheming, is deemed necessary by Rimuru himself. This not only highlights Diablo's exceptional intellect and proficiency in manipulation but also demonstrates his formidable abilities, evident through his ‘fixing” Falmuth's king and his two subordinates.

The significant focus on Diablo has been eagerly anticipated. It breathes a sense of freshness into the narrative by exploring side characters with depth, emphasizing the importance of their roles in driving the story forward.

TenSura Slime season 3 episode 1: A seamless blend of politics and fantasy isekai

Rimuru and others returning to Jura (Image via Studio 8bit)

TenSura Slime season 3 episode 1 delves into the intricate diplomacy between nations, portraying the power of scheming and manipulation to overcome conflicts.

The episode illustrates the necessity of displaying strength to maintain one's position and avoid becoming a target for opportunistic nations, as seen in the interactions between the Jura Tempest and Falmuth. Despite Rimuru's amiable and rational nature, he faces constant challenges and criticism, primarily due to his identity as a monster.

This juxtaposition of a friendly demeanor and the harsh realities of the world adds depth to the series. While That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime is known for its fantasy isekai elements and humor, its adept handling of complex themes such as politics sets it apart, as seen in season 3 episode 1.

TenSura Slime season 3 episode 1: Production, direction, narrative, and pacing

Studio 8bit once again demonstrates its exceptional production and directorial skills in TenSura Slime season 3 episode 1, showcasing stunning art, animation, and phenomenal storyboarding. The seamless integration of Diablo's report on the situation with Falmuth with flashback scenes adds to the episode's viewing experience.

While the episode stays true to the source material, it leans heavily on delivering information, resulting in a slower pace and a lack of action sequences. However, as the opening episode sets the stage for a significant conflict, the information provided is crucial for establishing context, especially regarding the aftermath of the war leading to Rimuru's ascension as a Demon Lord.

Therefore, the pacing and information-heavy content in TenSura Slime season 3 episode 1 are justified. The voice cast once again delivers outstanding performances. Additionally, the episode features spectacular soundtracks and songs, including the opening track Peacekeeper by Stereo Dive Foundation, and the ending theme Believer by Rin Kurusu.

