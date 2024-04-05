That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3 episode 1: Rimuru returns to Tempest as Diablo gives his report

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3 episode 1 premiered on April 5, 2024, at 11 pm JST on Nippon Television's Friday Anime Night time slot. The episode marked the return of the franchise after three years and saw beloved characters such as Rimuru Tempest, Diablo, Veldora, and others.

Picking up the events from the previous installment, the first episode of That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3 episode 1 saw Rimuru Tempest returning to his land, Tempest, from Walpurgis. He also learned from Diablo about Falmuth's fate and their plans.

Undoubtedly, the first episode set the tone for the rest of the series. 8bit Studio has done a brilliant job of bringing alive the narrative from the manga and the light novel series.

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3 episode 1 highlights: Rimuru returns to Jura Tempest

Expand Tweet

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3 episode 1 picks up the events from the previous installment and begins with Rimuru Tempest narrating his latest exploits.

He reveals how he defeated Clayman and got officially accepted as a Demon Lord and a member of the Eight-Star Demon Lords, Octagram. Following that, the episode shows him enjoying a sumptuous meal with other Demon Lords at Walpurgis.

Rimuru returns to Jura Tempest (Image via 8bit Studio)

Overwhelmed by the delicious food, Rimuru asks Raphael to analyze the recipe. A light-hearted moment follows as Milim mocks the new Demon Lord about how she tricked him into believing she was controlled.

After finishing his business at the Walpurgis, That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3 episode 1 shows Rimuru Tempest back at his land, Tempest. Rigurd, Gobta, and other residents of the land grandly welcome him.

Diablo, who has also returned to Tempest, welcomes Rimuru and congratulates him on his induction into the Octagram. At the Capital Building, Rimuru gets treated to his favorite Matcha pudding. He also finds out that Veldora has leaked information to Diablo in exchange for food.

Diablo tells Rimuru about the incident at Falmuth

Expand Tweet

After a light-hearted banter in That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3 episode 1, Diablo tells Rimuru about the task he was assigned while he was away. The Demon butler, accompanied by others from the Jura Tempest, had to reach Falmuth with the prisoners.

However, he realized that Shion had gone "overboard" with the captives, reducing their existence into meaty flesh. With his special magic, he restored Razen and others to their original form. They pledged their loyalty to Rimuru and promised to support their cause.

Razen realized that the Kingdom of Falmuth had awoken a sleeping lion in Rimuru Tempest. At the same time, he understood the power Diablo possessed. As such, it was a no-brainer for him to pledge his alliance.

Diablo, as seen in That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3 episode 1 (Image via 8Bit Studio)

Similarly, the King of Falmuth felt he was in no position to continue the war. Interestingly, Diablo thought of a plan. After arriving at the Kingdom of Falmuth, he instructed Razen to devise a false narrative for the nobles to ensure they thought highly of Rimuru Tempest.

The Falmuth sorcerer told the nobles that their forces were demolished by a slumbering dragon that was awakened due to their battle. Sir Reyhiem, the archbishop of the Western Holy Church arrived and added that if it weren't for Rimuru Tempest, they wouldn't have survived.

He also mentioned that Rimuru spoke to the slumbering dragon, Veldora, to calm him down. Following that, Razen informed them about how he had personally witnessed the town that the monsters had built.

Youm, as seen in That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3 episode 1 (Image via 8bit Studio)

Undoubtedly, the nobles were shocked to hear about Rimuru's exploits and realized they made a grave error in issuing a war against them. As such, they asked if they could come to terms.

Youm Farmenas revealed that although Rimuru sought a peaceful co-existence between humans and monsters, he wouldn't let slide the fact that many of his comrades perished in the war. As such, the Kingdom of Falmuth had no choice but to yield.

Once the nobles agreed, Diablo released the king and restored him to normal. He also revealed that there would be peace talks between the kingdoms in a week. The Demon butler then told the Falmuth nobles that they had to choose one of three options.

Diablo, Rimuru, and Shion, as seen in the episode (Image via 8bit Studio)

According to the first option, the king must abdicate and the nation has to pay for war reparations. For the second option, they must surrender to Rimuru's nation and become a vassal state. The third and the last option was to continue the war.

Before leaving the hall, Diablo firmly declared that if his kingdom didn't hear anything from Falmouth in a week, they would assume that Falmuth wished to continue the war.

After that, That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3 episode 1 returns to the present. Diablo explains to Rimuru that Falmuth has no choice but to choose the first option. Neither do they have the means to continue the war nor would they want to become a vassal state.

Rimuru, as seen in That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3 episode 1 (Image via 8bit Studio)

At that moment, Rimuru Tempest feels that the nobles may choose a third party to pay off the war reparation amount.

Since the king will abdicate his throne, he will also lose his political foundation. As such, Diablo speculates that he might be forced to take responsibility for the crisis. In other words, he will become the "third party."

Diablo, as seen in That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3 episode 1 (Image via 8bit Studio)

With everyone against him, the king could be forced to seek Youm's help, which means indirectly asking for Rimuru's aid.

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3 episode 1 ends with Diablo assuring Rimuru that if the next king allies with the neighboring kingdoms in the war, he will go to the battlefield himself.

Also read:

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3 PV

10 highly anticipated Spring 2024 anime to watch

5 Spring 2024 anime you can't miss (& 5 you can skip)

Crunchyroll Spring 2024 line-up

Genichi Sojo in Kagurabachi becomes what Mahito couldn't be in Jujutsu Kaisen