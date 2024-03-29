That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3 episode 1: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3 episode 1 will be released on Friday, April 5, 2024, at 11 am JST in the Friday Anime Night programming slot on Nippon Television and its affiliated networks. Following its broadcast in Japan, the episode will be available worldwide on Crunchyroll and Muse Asia's YouTube channel with English subtitles.

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3 is a sequel to the previous installment, which aired from July 6, 2021, to September 21, 2021. The anime is an adaptation of Taiki Kawakami's manga series, which also follows the narrative of Fuse (author) and Mitz Vah's (illustrator) original light novel series.

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3 episode 1 release date and time for all regions

Expand Tweet

As mentioned, That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3 episode 1 is slated to premiere on Friday, April 5, 2024, at 11 pm JST in Japan. Crunchyroll will release a recap episode on March 30, 2024, before the season premiere on April 5.

Due to varying time zones, That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3 episode 1 will be globally available at the following times:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Daylight Time Friday, April 5 8 AM Central Standard Time Friday, April 5 10 AM Eastern Daylight Time Friday, April 5 11 AM Brazil Standard Time Friday, April 5 12 PM British Summer Time Friday, April 5 4 PM Central European Summer Time Friday, April 5 5 PM Indian Standard Time Friday, April 5 8:30 PM Philippines Standard Time Friday, April 5 11 pm Australian Central Daylight Time Saturday, April 6 12:30 am

Where to watch That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3 episode 1

Rimuru, as seen in the anime (Image via 8bit Studios)

After airing on NTV and its affiliated channels in Japan, That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3 episode 1 will be available for streaming on Crunchyroll in North, Central, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, CIS, Indian subcontinent, and South Asia.

Aside from Crunchyroll, Muse Asia has also acquired the rights to stream the series.

Fans from Bangladesh, Brunei, Bhutan, Cambodia, India, Indonesia, Laos, Myanmar, Nepal, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, and Pakistan will be able to watch the premiere episode on Muse Asia's YouTube channel for free.

Cast and staff for the anime

Rimuru Tempest and his friends, as seen in the anime (Image via 8bit Studios)

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3 or Tensura season 3 features a stellar cast and staff. Atsushi Nakayama helms the series at 8bit Studios, with Toshizou Nemoto as the composer. Ryouma Ebata is credited as the character designer, while Hitoshi Fujima handles the music.

Previous cast members reprise their roles, with Miho Okasaki as Rimuru, Megumi Toyoguchi as the Great Sage, Manami Numakura as Hinata, Makoto Furukawa as Benimaru, and Sayak Senbongi as Shuna.

Other cast members for the series include Asuna Tomari as Gobta, Takuya Eguchi as Diablo, Takuya Eguchi as Souei, Mao Ichimichi as Sion, and Chikahiro Kobayashi as Ranga.

What to expect in That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3

The sequel will continue adapting the storyline from volume 7 of the light novel and will likely cover the Saint-Monster Confrontation arc and the Founding Festival (Territorial Seizure) arc. As such, That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3 episode 1 will set the stage for Rimuru's confrontation against Hinata.

Undoubtedly, Rimuru Tempest will do everything to stop Hinata, the leader of the Western Saint Church's Ten Great Saints. In this quest, he will find the aid of Benimaru, Ranga, and others. However, the first episode will likely set the backdrop.

Also read:

Spice and Wolf: Merchant Meets the Wise Wolf episode 1 release date and time

Kagurabachi chapter 27 release date and time

Gojo may not have a "single" successor in Jujutsu Kaisen (& the plot hints at it)