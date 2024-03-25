Kagurabachi chapter 27: Release date and time, where to read, and more

Kagurabachi chapter 27 will be published in Weekly Shonen Jump issue #18 on Monday, April 1, 2024, at 12 am JST, according to the Shueisha-affiliated platform MangaPlus. However, international fans can read the chapter earlier on March 31 due to the differences in time zones.

In the previous chapter of Kagurabachi, Chihiro Rokuhira remotely activated his Enchanted Blade, Enten, to scout the Rakuzaichi's vault before the auction.

Meanwhile, Kyora Sazanami felt that Chihiro wouldn't have let go of the blade without a plan. Besides that, the chapter saw several guests appear at the auction's location to wait for the Rakuzaichi to start.

Kagurabachi chapter 27 release date and time for all regions

According to the Shueisha's MangaPlus platform, Kagurabachi chapter 27 is slated to release on Monday, April 1, 2024, at 12 am JST. However, due to the varying time zones, most manga enthusiasts outside Japan can access the chapter earlier on March 31, 2024.

The release dates and timings for Kagurabachi chapter 27, along with their corresponding time zones, are mentioned below:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Daylight Time Sunday, March 31 8 AM Eastern Daylight Time Sunday, March 31 11 AM Greenwich Mean Time Sunday, March 31 3 PM Central European Time Sunday, March 31 4 PM Indian Standard Time Sunday, March 31 8:30 PM Philippine Standard Time Sunday, March 31 11 PM Japanese Standard Time Monday, April 1 12 AM Australian Central Standard Time Monday, April 1 12:30 AM

Where to read Kagurabachi chapter 27

Chihiro and Kyora, as seen in the manga (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

Kagurabachi chapter 27 will be digitally available for global manga lovers' perusal on several Shueisha-affiliated platforms, such as the MangaPlus website, MangaPlus app, Shonen Jump+ app, and Viz Media's official site.

However, only the first and the latest three chapters are available for free reading on these platforms, except for the Shonen Jump+ app, where fans would require a monetary subscription to read every chapter.

Kagurabachi chapter 26 recap

Chapter 26, titled Confidence, begins with Tafuku and Hiyuki enjoying a meal at a restaurant. The Flame-Bone user thinks about defeating Chihiro while eating spaghetti. Suddenly, Tafuku remembers about the Enten being enlisted into the Rakuzaichi auction. As such, he shows the notification to Hiyuki.

The Kamunabi sorcerer is bewildered and wonders whether Chihiro has let go of the blade for money. However, Tafuku reminds her that he isn't a person who would sacrifice his blade for such a reason.

Chihiro, as seen in the chapter (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

Elsewhere, Chihiro, Shiba, Hakuri, and others are seen inside a car, probably going to the Rakuzaichi auction. The protagonist reveals that he wants to recon the vault using Enten.

After discussing several hypotheses about the Rakuzaichi vault's location and nature, he realizes that he needs to narrow down the options.

Chihiro discloses that his Enten has a "side effect," which allows him to use the blade for scouting purposes.

By imbuing the Katana with his Spirit Energy, Chihiro can remotely activate Enten's Goldfish (the manifestation of his Spiritual Energy) and use it as a limb to scout his surroundings.

Chihiro's Enten blade (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

Meanwhile, Hakuri apologizes to Chihiro for being a burden. However, the Enten-user reveals that if it weren't for him, he wouldn't have had the confidence to let go of his blade. The chapter then shows Chihiro establishing contact with his Enchanted Blade.

A mini black goldfish appears from the blade, and it scouts the vault's surroundings. Chihiro notices Kyora Sazanami inside the storehouse, admiring the other Enchanted Blade, Shinuchi. Suddenly, the Sazanami chief feels something strange and looks behind.

Chihiro reaches out to Enten in the chapter (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

The small goldfish quickly hides behind a pillar. Kyora realizes Chihiro isn't the type to trade the sacred blade without a plan. As such, he looks forward to what he has to show.

Elsewhere, two individuals discuss the Rakuzaichi auction's madness. It is revealed that the Enchanted Blades won't appear at the auction until nighttime.

The chapter ends with several people gathering in front of the building where the auction is scheduled to take place.

What to expect in Kagurabachi chapter 27 (speculative)

Rakuzaichi auction's building (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

Considering how the latest issue ended, Kagurabachi chapter 27 will likely begin the Rakuzaichi auction, where Enten and Shinuchi Enchanted Blades are listed as merchandise. It remains to be seen whether Chihiro can find a way to retrieve the blades from the vault before the auction begins.

However, for that, he has to find an infiltration route to the vault. At the same time, Kagurabachi chapter 27 may showcase new characters, including a Hishaku member.

