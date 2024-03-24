Kagurabachi chapter 26: Chihiro scouts the vault using Enten ahead of Rakuzaichi auction

Kagurabachi chapter 26 released in Weekly Shonen Jump issue #17 on March 25, 2024, at 12 am JST. The chapter saw Chihiro Rokuhira utilize his connection with Enten to scout Kyora Sazanami's vault ahead of the Rakuzaichi auction.

In the previous chapter of Kagurabachi, Chihiro traded his Enchanted Blade, Enten, to Kyora Sazanami in exchange for his friend, Hakuri's life. After returning to the base, Hakuri apologized to him. Chihiro then revealed that everything had gone according to his plan.

Kagurabachi chapter 26 highlights: Chihiro reveals his plan to Shiba, Hakuri, and others

Kagurabachi chapter 26, titled Confidence, kicks off with Hiyuki and Tafuku enjoying a meal at a restaurant. The Flame Bone user "charges" her up on spaghetti to slaughter Chihiro Rokuhira. Suddenly, Tafuku remembers the news of Enten's auction and shows the notification to Hiyuki, who is dumbfounded.

She asks Tafuku whether Chihiro gave up the blade for money. However, the sorcerer states that they are speaking about "Chihiro Rokuhira," who is unlikely to do so. Hiyuki then wonders what the Enten user is plotting.

Chihiro as seen in Kagurabachi chapter 26

Following this, Kagurabachi chapter 26 changes the location and shows Chihiro, Shiba, Hakuri, Char, and Hinao in a car. The protagonist reveals that he intends to recon the vault. He discusses various hypotheses about the storehouse with Shiba and he feels Hakuri may have the power to interfere with it.

At the same time, both Shiba and he surmise that Kyora Sazanami may have an "insurance" ready, in case of an accidental death. He recalls that the death of Kyora would mean the vault would cease to exist.

Shiba and Chihiro as seen in the chapter

As such, there's a high possibility of him having a "backup" ready. Shiba also speculates that the storehouse can exist somewhere in the real world and the Sazanami are perhaps transporting the weapons from there.

After discussing various possibilities, Chihiro feels the need to narrow down their options, and the best way to do so is to recon the vault. Kagurabachi chapter 26 reveals that Chihiro's Enten has a "side effect" that allows him to use the blade as a scouting instrument.

Chihiro reaches out for Enten

The protagonist states that his goldfish (Kuro, Aka, Nishiki) are a manifestation of his spirit energy, which he can freely move akin to a limb. He can get a general sense of the surroundings using them. That's how he has been scouting the areas before infiltrating bases.

When Shiba asks Chihiro whether he can remotely activate the goldfish, he states that he learned to do it after hearing Sojo do the same against the Kamunabi elite squad.

Chihiro explaining how the recon works

Kagurabachi chapter 26 explains that Chihiro needs to charge up the blade with his spirit energy before letting it go. When the Spirit Energy runs out, it doesn't work anymore.

Although Chihiro doesn't know the vault's exact location, he decides to try his plan. Meanwhile, Hakuri still feels apologetic about the situation. Shiba realizes this and he offers to buy him some ice cream. Char quickly joins the conversation and asks for some as well.

Enten as seen in Kagurabachi chapter 26

When Hakuri apologizes to Chihiro for being a burden, the protagonist reminds him that he was the one who instilled the confidence in him to let go of the blade. Kagurabachi chapter 26 then shows Chihiro closing his eyes to concentrate and establish a connection with Enten.

He realizes no matter what happens, Enten is his. Following this, he tells Hakuri that although he has already given them general information about the vault, with Enten's retcon abilities, they can ask even more specific questions, which only he (Hakuri) can answer.

Chihiro retcons the vault while Rakuzaichi auction almost begins

Kagurabachi chapter 26 shows Chihiro Rokuhira demonstrating Enten's scouting abilities to find an infiltration route in the vault. A mini then kuro appears, which begins to move around inside the vault.

Chihiro notices Kyora Sazanami inside the storehouse, admiring the Shinuchi. Suddenly, the Sazanami chief feels something is wrong and looks behind.

He approaches the box containing the Enten and feels that Chihiro isn't someone who would let go of the blade without a plan. He then looks forward to what he's up to.

The Rakuzaichi building as seen in Kagurabachi

Elsewhere, Kagurabachi chapter 26 shows two individuals discussing the madness that usually occurs in the Rakuzaichi auction. The man wearing an oni-mask tells a tattooed person that since the Enchanted Blades are the headliners, they won't appear until after dark.

Yet, they both believe that the auction won't unfold calmly once it begins. Kagurabachi chapter 26 ends with a double spread, illustrating the Rakuzaichi building as several individuals line up and wait for the auction to begin.

