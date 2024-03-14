Kagurabachi Chapter 25 spoilers: Chihiro makes the ultimate sacrifice to save Hakuri

Kagurabachi Chapter 25 spoilers are out online, even though the chapter is officially slated to release on Monday, March 18, 2024, at 12 am JST. According to the spoilers, the chapter saw an intriguing development in the narrative with Chihiro Rokuhira trading his blade, Enten, to save Hakuri from Kyora Sazanami.

In the previous chapter of Kagurabachi, Chihiro and Shiba confronted the Sazanami elite guards, the Tou. However, after receiving Hinao's distress call, Shiba teleported to her location to save her and Hakuri from Soya Sazanami. Meanwhile, Chihiro prepared himself to face three elite guards and Kyora Sazanami alone.

Kagurabachi Chapter 25 spoilers show Chihiro trading his Enten blade to Kyora Sazanami in exchange for Hakuri's life

According to the spoilers, Kagurabachi Chapter 25 is titled Transaction. It begins with Hinao checking on Hakuri, who is injured. Above in the sky, Shiba takes on Soya Sazanami. The Tou member showcases the "rumored" Sazanami combat method to counter Shiba's teleportation magic.

He chants Isou to generate controllable shockwaves, which he uses to react to his opponent's sorcery skills. Shiba realizes that Soya is the strongest Sazanami elite guard. At the same time, he worries about Chihiro, who has to fight three Tou members all alone.

Shiba feels that it's a difficult feat even with an Enchanted Blade. It would have been more reassuring if he could take Soya there and make it five vs. two.

Shiba punches Soya, as seen in Chapter 24 (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

Kagurabachi Chapter 25 then switches the location to the Sazanami mansion, where a Tou member asks his father, Kyora Sazanami, for two blades. Chihiro is surprised as two swords materialize out of thin air. He wonders whether it's also an ability of the vault.

At the same time, Kyora Sazanami realizes that one of the intruders (Shiba) has disappeared. He commends the sorcerer's unique traveling method (teleportation) and gives his children more swords for combat.

At that moment, Kagurabachi Chapter 25 spoilers show Shiba returning to the Sazanami mansion, taking Soya with him.

Soya and Hakuri, as seen in the manga (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

The Tou member is confused about how he has returned to the mansion. Nevertheless, he delightfully informs his siblings and father that he has found Hakuri.

After surmising the situation, the Sazanami chief realizes that his son, Hakuri, has acted as a mole by guiding Chihiro and Shiba to his house. He demonstrates sorcery to summon Hakuri out of thin air.

Kagurabachi Chapter 25 spoilers reveal that Kyora Sazanami can freely take out any merchandise registered to the vault, including his children.

Kyora Sazanami, as seen in the manga (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

According to Kagurabachi Chapter 25, every Sazanami clan member in their infancy is registered to the vault as a part of a ritual, so that the clan's head can protect them from external enemies in times of emergency. Interestingly, Hakuri didn't know about this fact.

Kyora Sazanami asks Shiba and Chihiro whether his son has been their precious source of information. Chihiro curses at him for taking his own son as a hostage.

At the same time, Shiba realizes that the Sazanami chief may ask for the seventh Enchanted Blade in exchange for Hakuri's life.

Chihiro, as seen in the manga (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

However, he doesn't want to hand it over to a threat like Sazanami. He tells Kyora to do whatever he wishes with Hakuri since they have already acquired the information they need. Yet Chihiro disagrees with Shiba.

He recalls how Hakuri saved his life. As such, he trades his Enten blade to Kyora Sazanami in exchange for Hakuri's life.

Kagurabachi Chapter 25 spoilers show the Sazanami head relishing after securing the seventh Enchanted Blade. He feels the upcoming Rakuzaichi auction will be the greatest one in history.

Chihiro Rokuhira, as seen in Kagurabachi (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

Meanwhile, Chihiro, Shiba, and Hakuri return to the base. The banished sorcerer cries and apologizes to Chihiro for having to sacrifice his precious blade. Shiba, on the other hand, feels that he's at fault for taking Soya with him at the Sazanami mansion.

However, Chihiro assures them that nobody is at fault. He is glad that things have naturally progressed according to his plan.

Kagurabachi Chapter 25 ends with Chihiro Rokuhira looking confident, even though his Enchanted Blade, Enten, has been enlisted as merchandise for the Rakuzaichi auction.

