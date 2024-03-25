RuriDragon Chapter 11: Release date and time, where to read, and more

RuriDragon chapter 11 will be published on Monday, April 1, 2024, at 12 am JST, in the Weekly Shonen Jump #18 issue, according to Shueisha's MangaPlus platform. However, due to the differences in time zones, most fans outside Japan can digitally access the chapter on March 31.

The previous chapter of RuriDragon saw Ruri continue her exercise with her mother. She also met a few classmates with whom she never interacted before. She quickly befriended them and enjoyed a solid time playing games at the arcade.

RuriDragon chapter 11 release date and time for all regions

As per Shueisha's MangaPlus platform, RuriDragon chapter 11 will be released on April 1, 2024, at 12 am JST. However, most manga enthusiasts outside Japan can read the chapter earlier on March 31, due to the varying time zones. Fortunately, there are no reports of the manga going on a break anytime soon.

The release dates and times for RuriDragon chapter 11, according to their corresponding time zones are here as follows:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Daylight Time Sunday, March 31 8 AM Eastern Daylight Time Sunday, March 31 11 AM Greenwich Mean Time Sunday, March 31 3 PM Central European Time Sunday, March 31 4 PM Indian Standard Time Sunday, March 31 8:30 PM Philippine Standard Time Sunday, March 31 11 PM Japanese Standard Time Monday, April 1 12 AM Australian Central Standard Time Monday, April 1 12:30 AM

Where to read RuriDragon chapter 11

Ruri, as seen in the manga (Image via Masaoki Shindo/Shueisha)

Manga lovers can digitally read RuriDragon chapter 11 on several Shueisha-affiliated platforms, such as the MangaPlus website, MangaPlus app, Shonen Jump+ app, and Viz Media's official site.

However, only the first and the latest three chapters can be read for free on these platforms. Fans would require a monetary subscription to these platforms to read every chapter of this manga.

RuriDragon chapter 10 recap

Chapter 10, titled Put It to Use, picks up the events from the previous issue and begins with Ruri and her mother running to the roof to continue their training. However, even after all the hustle, the dragon girl fails to discharge her stored lightning.

Nevertheless, she realizes that her body has calmed down and it doesn't hurt as it did at school when she discharged shockwaves for the first time. Her mother assures her that she will handle it better from now on. Also, she feels that Ruri can "command" lightning after the training.

Ruri and her mother, as seen in the chapter (Image via Masaoki Shindo/Shueisha)

At the same time, the duo discusses how the dragon girl can put her "destructive" powers to use. Unfortunately, Ruri's mother doesn't have a concrete answer to this. However, she feels that something "good" will come out of the powers, sooner or later.

Suddenly, Ruri's mother gets an urgent call and leaves for a while. To kill some time, Ruri goes to an arcade, where she meets some of her friends from school, with whom she never interacted before.

Ruri meets her classmates (Image via Masaoki Shindo/Shueisha)

Nevertheless, she quickly befriends them and enjoys a wonderful time at the arcade. The chapter also shows Ruri playing Bowling with her new friends. One of them asks her if she can give him a flight ride when she becomes a "mighty dragon."

Ruri then promises "free flights" for everyone once she learns to fly. In return, she asks them to call her whenever they return to the arcade.

Meanwhile, Ruri's mother watches her daughter have a great time from afar and smiles. The chapter ends with Ruri unable to get up from bed on a Sunday due to extreme fatigue.

What to expect in RuriDragon chapter 11 (speculative)

Ruri Aoki, as seen in the manga (Image via Masaoki Shindo/Shueisha)

Given how the latest issue ended, RuriDragon chapter 11 will likely show Ruri back at school. She will probably tell her friends, Kashiro and Yuka, what happened at the arcade.

At the same time, the chapter may show her spending more time with her new friends. Besides that, fans can expect the chapter to show Kashiro and Yuka going ahead with their "research" concerning Ruri's dragon traits.

