Solo Leveling episode 12 (finale) release date and time, where to watch, and more

Solo Leveling episode 12 is set to be released in Japan on Sunday, March 31, 2024, at 12 am JST. The episode will be available to view on TOKYO MX, BS11, and other Japanese television channels. For the majority of the world, the episode will be available on Crunchyroll and several other platforms on Saturday, March 30, 2024.

Episode 11 of the Solo Leveling anime adapted one of the most anticipated arcs of the series, i.e. the Job Change arc. It brought to life the epic showdown between Sung Jin-Woo and one of his toughest adversaries, a moment that was showcased in the opening as well.

Solo Leveling episode 12 release date and time

According to the Solo Leveling episode release schedule, each episode is typically released on Sunday in Japan. As of yet, there has been no delay in the release schedule, and Solo Leveling episode 12 is currently set to be broadcast in Japan at 12 am JST on Sunday, March 31, 2024.

The English-subtitled version of the episode will be made available for viewers at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time zone Release day Release date Release time Pacific Daylight Time Saturday March 30, 2024 8 am Central Standard Time Saturday March 30, 2024 9 am Eastern Daylight Time Saturday March 30, 2024 11 am Greenwich Mean Time Saturday March 30, 2024 3 pm Central European Time Saturday March 30, 2024 4 pm Indian Standard Time Saturday March 30, 2024 8:30 pm Philippine Time Saturday March 30, 2024 11 pm Australia Central Standard Time Sunday March 31, 2024 2 am

Where to watch Solo Leveling episode 12

Igris made his memorable debut in Solo Leveling episode 11 (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Solo Leveling episode 12 will be aired in Japan on television channels like TOKYO MX, BS11, GYT, GTV, CBC, and YTV. Crunchyroll, on the other hand, will simulcast the episode in North America and Europe approximately one hour after the original Japanese TV broadcast.

In India, fans can watch Solo Leveling episode 12 on Crunchyroll. Medialink has secured the rights for the broadcast in China.

It is important to note that each streaming platform mentioned above requires a subscription.

Solo Leveling episode 11 recap

Igris as seen in Solo Leveling episode 11 (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Episode 11 of the Solo Leveling anime, titled A Knight Who Defends An Empty Throne, brought to life one of the most anticipated fights of the series, as Sung Jin-Woo faced off against the Blood-Red Commander Igris. The hype surrounding this fight was through the roof, especially after a glimpse of it was shown in the opening of the anime.

The episode began with Jin-Woo preparing to enter the 'Job Change' quest, which he came across after crossing level 40 in last week's episode. As Jin-Woo wondered what awaited him inside the dungeon, there was a brief glimpse of the Blood-Red Commander Igris, who was seen waiting for the former's arrival.

As Jin-Woo made his way inside the dungeon, he discovered that he wouldn't be able to use potions or full recovery there. Immediately after, he noticed a knight approaching him and prepared to engage in combat. However, upon attacking, he realized that his dagger wouldn't be able to penetrate the knight's armor.

Igris was one of Sung Jin-Woo's most formidable adversaries (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Jin-Woo then decided to rely on his brute force and hand-to-hand combat skills to deal with his opponent. After he disposed of the knight, he was attacked by assassins who could use the stealth skill and mages who could use light magic. That said, he eventually managed to defeat the large horde of enemies and proceeded to move on to the next stage.

It was at this stage that Jin-Woo came across the Blood-Red Commander Igris, who was seen awaiting his arrival in an empty throne room. The latter's mere presence was enough to remind Jin-Woo of the overwhelming power he once witnessed at the Double Dungeon.

However, as the fight between the two finally began, Jin-Woo realized that he was no match for Igris. The latter surpassed him in nearly every category possible, whether it was strength, skill, or experience. The two were only evenly matched in speed, which Jin-Woo tried to exploit against his opponent. However, he failed miserably in doing so and was beaten down in a rather brutal fashion.

Igris managed to easily overpower Sung Jin-Woo during their fight (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Seeing Jin-Woo, who had managed to overcome adversaries stronger than him so far, get overpowered by Igris in such an effortless way, led some fans to wonder how the former was going to survive this showdown.

Even Jin-Woo's hand-to-hand combat skills paled in front of Igris, who pummeled the former with little effort and threw him across the room. After Jin-Woo landed on the throne, Igris walked over to him and prepared to execute him.

Just as he struck his sword down on Jin-Woo's neck, the latter surprisingly managed to hold on to his life by catching the blow. Following this, he stabbed Igris in the eye through the gaps in his armor. After finally gaining the upper hand against his opponent, Jin-Woo continued to strike Igris through the openings in his armor and managed to defeat him.

Following the conclusion of their fight, Jin-Woo admitted that his victory was pretty much a fluke, especially since Igris outclassed him in practically every aspect. That said, he did manage to get his hands on some great rewards afterwards, which included an S-Rank Helmet, which was worn by Igris.

However, Jin-Woo was surprised to learn that the Job Change quest was not over yet, as he was given a new mission - to survive as long as possible against an endless horde of enemies, who came out of several portals inside the dungeon.

Sung Jin-Woo's ongoing battle would reach a definitive conclusion in Solo Leveling episode 12 (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Towards the end of the episode, Jin-Woo was seen with his back against the wall, as there seemed to be no end to the number of enemies he had to face. Just as he was about to use the Teleportation Stone to escape from the dungeon, he was caught off-guard by a knight, who knocked the stone out of his hands.

Just as Jin-Woo was about to be attacked by the horde of enemies, who had practically surrounded him from all sides, the eventful episode came to an end. With Jin-Woo facing one of his toughest challenges yet, viewers are extremely excited for Solo Leveling episode 12 to find out how Jin-Woo will escape from his current predicament.

What to expect from Solo Leveling episode 12

Sung Jin-Woo's most-awaited moment is set to take place in Solo Leveling episode 12 (Image via A-1 Pictures)

With episode 11 raising the bar to an all-time high, fans can expect Solo Leveling episode 12 to be just as good, if not better. Considering that the upcoming episode is set to feature one of the most-awaited moments of the series, which will see Jin-Woo gaining a new power and saying his famous catchphrase, the excitement surrounding Solo Leveling episode 12 is off the charts.

