Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024: Every Award won by Jujutsu Kaisen season 2

At the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024, Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 surprisingly bagged the majority of the awards for the categories it was nominated for. It's victory in 11 out of 13 categories left pretty much every viewer speechless, whereas it had fans of the series over the moon, celebrating as their favorite anime got the respect it deserved at one of the biggest events of the anime industry.

While Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 dominating majority of the categories at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024 didn't come as a surprise to many, it ultimately ended up upsetting several fans, who believed that their favorite anime series were 'robbed' of all the awards.

With that said, let us look at every award that was won by Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024.

Best Action and 10 other prestigious awards won by Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 at Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024

Anime of the Year

Perhaps the category that fans were looking forward to the most was Anime of the Year, which featured the following top anime series of 2023 for nomination:

Bocchi The Rock!

Chainsaw Man

Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village Arc

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2

Oshi No Ko

Vinland Saga Season 2

However, Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 ended up winning in this category as well, beating out fan favorites like Vinland Saga season 2, Chainsaw Man, and Bocchi The Rock! That said, the most controversial part of this category wasn't the fact that it was won by Jujutsu Kaisen, but rather that notable series like One Piece and Attack on Titan finale weren't even nominated.

The award was presented by rapper Megan Thee Stallion to one of the producers of the show, who went on to thank the hardworking staff behind the anime and promised to do their best in the future as well.

Best Action

This was the very first award that was won by Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 on the orange carpet of the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024 and was presented by the popular Internet personality Vincent Cole Hacker. The nominees for this category included:

Attack on Titan final season: The Final Chapters Special 1

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War - The Separation

Chainsaw Man

Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village Arc

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2

One Piece

Despite its competition being the Attack on Titan finale and Chainsaw Man, both of which were deemed most likely to win the Best Action category, Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 managed to reign supreme and emerge as the best action anime of the year.

Best Opening Sequence

The captivating opening sequence of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2's Hidden Inventory arc, titled Where Our Blue Is by Tatsuya Kitani, emerged as the winner of the Best Opening Sequence category at the orange carpet of Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024 as well. The nominees for the category included:

Idol - YOASOBI - Oshi No Ko

Innocent Arrogance - BiSH - Heavenly Delusion

KICK BACK - Kenshi Yonezu - Chainsaw Man

Song of the Dead - KANA-BOON - Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead

Where Our Blue Is - Tatsuya Kitani - Jujutsu Kaisen season 2

WORK - Ringo Sheena and millennium parade - Hell’s Paradise

Among these, Oshi No Ko's theme song Idol and Chainsaw Man's Kick Back were also some of the most likely songs to win this category, considering their sheer popularity among the fans. While some may consider this an upset victory for Jujutsu Kaisen, it remains an undeniable fact that Where Our Blue Is is certainly deserving of its victory.

Best Ending Sequence

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 swept the award for the Best Ending Sequence category as well, as it beat out several noteworthy nominees, which included:

Akari - Soshi Sakiyama - Jujutsu Kaisen season 2

Happiness of the Dead - Shiyui - Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead

HAWATARI NIOKU CENTI (2-hundred-million-centimeter-long blades) - MAXIMUM THE HORMONE - Chainsaw Man

Koi Kogare - milet x MAN WITH A MISSION - Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village Arc

Mephisto - QUEEN BEE - Oshi No Ko

Color - yama - Spy X Family season 1 cour 2

This award was presented to the series during the orange carpet of the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024 and is considered to be a well-deserved victory for the show.

Best Supporting Character

Everyone's favorite blindfolded sensei, Satoru Gojo, reigned supreme in the Best Supporting Character category at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024, beating out several other popular characters such as Arataka Reigen from Mob Pyscho 100 and Hange Zoe from Attack on Titan.

Arataka Reigen - Mob Psycho 100 III

Hange Zoe - Attack on Titan final season: The Final Chapters Special 1

Kana Arima - Oshi No Ko

Power - Chainsaw Man

Satoru Gojo - Jujutsu Kaisen season 2

Suguru Geto - Jujutsu Kaisen season 2

Although Jujutsu Kaisen's Suguru Geto is also a massively popular character among the fans, it looks like he came up one step short against his former best friend.

Best Cinematography

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2's victory in the Best Cinematography category at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024 might be deemed controversial by many, especially since the nominees for the said category included:

Attack on Titan final season: The Final Chapters Special 1

Chainsaw Man

Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village Arc

Heavenly Delusion

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2

Vinland Saga season 2

Although many fans believe that Vinland Saga season 2, Heavenly Delusion, or even the Attack on Titan finale should have won this award, Jujutsu Kaisen emerged as the more popular series in the end. The award was presented at the orange carpet as well by the popular Filipino-Australian singer Ylona Garcia.

Best Character Design

This was also a controversial win for Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024, seeing as to how the nominees for the category included:

Chainsaw Man

Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village Arc

Hell’s Paradise

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2

Oshi No Ko

Trigun Stampede

While the character designs for Oshi No Ko, Chainsaw Man, and Demon Slayer were indeed praiseworthy, Jujutsu Kaisen's sheer popularity resulted in their undisputed victory.

Best Director

A change in directors proved to be beneficial for Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, as the series won the award for the Best Directory category at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024.

Despite featuring strong competition from the directors of Heavenly Delusion, Chainsaw Man, and Attack on Titan, Jujutsu Kaisen's Shota Goshozono bagged the prestigious award in the end. The nominees for this category included:

Yuichiro Hayashi - Attack on Titan Final Season: The Final Chapters Special 1

Keiichiro Saito - Bocchi The Rock!

Ryu Nakayama - Chainsaw Man

Hirotaka Mori - Heavenly Delusion

Shota Goshozono - Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2

Daisuke Hiramaki - Oshi No Ko

Best Voice Artist Performance (Japanese)

Yuuichi Nakamura, the voice actor of Satoru Gojo, won the award for the Best Voice Artist Performance (Japanese) category. The nominees for the category included:

Atsumi Tanezaki (Anya Forger) - Spy X Family season 1 cour 2

Kikunosuke Toya (Denji) - Chainsaw Man

Mayumi Tanaka (Monkey D. Luffy) - One Piece

Yoshino Aoyama (Bocchi) - Bocchi The Rock!

Yuki Kaji (Eren Jaeger) - Attack on Titan final season: The Final Chapters Special 1

Yuuichi Nakamura (Satoru Gojo) - Jujutsu Kaisen season 2

While Nakamura's stellar performance as the beloved character in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 certainly warranted the award, there were many who were disappointed that Yuki Kaji, Eren Jaeger's voice actor, did not win in this category, considering that it was his last year playing the titular character.

Best Voice Artist Performance (French)

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 managed to emerge victorious in this category as well at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024, as Suguru Geto's French voice actor, Martial Le Minoux, won the award for Best Voice Artist Performance (French). The nominees for this category included:

Levanah Solomon (Suzume Iwato) – Suzume

Lilly Caruso (Aqua) – Konosuba -God’s blessing on this wonderful world!

Martial Le Minoux (Suguru Geto) – Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2

Martin Faliu (Aqua) – Oshi No Ko

Yoan Sover (Gabimaru) – Hell’s Paradise

Zina Khakhoulia (Power) – Chainsaw Man

Best Voice Artist Performance (Portuguese)

The 11th award won by Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024 was the Best Voice Artist Performance (Portuguese) category, where the nominees were:

Amanda Brigido (Tomo Aizawa) – Tomo-chan Is a Girl!

Erick Bougleux (Kazuma) – Konosuba -God’s blessing on this wonderful world!- Legend of Crimson

Guilherme Briggs (Brook) – One Piece

Leo Rabelo (Satoru Gojo) – Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2

Luisa Viotti (Makima) – Chainsaw Man

Vagner Fagundes (Arataka Reigen) – Mob Psycho 100 III

Final Thoughts

As evident from their 11 wins at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024, Jujutsu Kaisen is currently one of the most, if not the most, popular anime in the world right now. Its influence on the anime and manga communities is irrefutable, seeing as how it becomes one of the most trending topics on the Internet whenever the series returns with a new chapter or an episode.

While not all of its wins at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024 were satisfactory for the fans, there's no doubt that Jujutsu Kaisen will continue to dominate the landscape for as long as the series creator, Gege Akutami, wishes to continue his series.

