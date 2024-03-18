RuriDragon Chapter 10: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

RuriDragon Chapter 10 will be published on Monday, March 25, 2024, at 12 am JST, in Weekly Shonen Jump's #17 issue, according to Shueisha's MangaPlus platform. However, due to varying time zones, most fans outside Japan can digitally read the chapter on March 24.

The previous chapter of RuriDragon saw Ruri Aoki playing more outdoor games with her mother. It was also revealed that Ruri could potentially awaken nine dragon traits as a dragon-human hybrid. Given how the issue ended, fans are now waiting for RuriDragon Chapter 10 to be released.

RuriDragon Chapter 10 release date and time for all regions

As per Shueisha's MangaPlus platform, RuriDragon Chapter 10 is slated to release on March 25, 2024, at 12 am JST. However, most manga lovers outside Japan can read the chapter earlier on March 24, due to the differences in time zones. There are no reports of the manga going on a hiatus anytime soon.

The release dates and times for RuriDragon Chapter 10, according to their corresponding time zones are here as follows:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Daylight Time Sunday, March 24 8 AM Eastern Daylight Time Sunday, March 24 11 AM Greenwich Mean Time Sunday, March 24 3 PM Central European Time Sunday, March 24 4 PM Indian Standard Time Sunday, March 24 8:30 PM Philippine Standard Time Sunday, March 24 11 PM Japanese Standard Time Monday, March 25 12 AM Australian Central Standard Time Monday, March 25 12:30 AM

Where to read RuriDragon Chapter 10

Ruri, as seen in the manga (Image via Masaoki Shindo/Shueisha)

Manga enthusiasts can digitally read RuriDragon Chapter 10 on Shueisha's official platforms, including the Shonen Jump+ app, MangaPlus App, MangaPlus site, and Viz Media's site.

However, only the first and the latest three chapters are available for free reading on these platforms. As such, fans would need a monetary subscription to read the other chapters.

RuriDragon Chapter 9 recap

Picking up the events from the previous issue, RuriDragon Chapter 9, titled As Normal as Possible, begins with Ruri trying out different outdoor sports with her mother. When she struggles playing baseball, her mother shows how it's done.

As they take a breather after a grueling season of play, Ruri's mother tells her daughter about a dragon's thunder ability. She reveals that when she once fought with her dragon husband, the latter showcased his thunder.

It is revealed that dragons can use thunderclouds to call lightning. They fly around the clouds, and during the rampages, the electricity in their bodies discharges in the form of lightning. In other words, the dragons vent the stored electricity.

A dragon, as seen in the chapter (Image via Masaoki Shindo/Shueisha)

She also tells Ruri that building up too much electricity in her body is harmful to her health. As such, she must let it out now and then. Since unlike the full-fledged dragons, Ruri cannot soar through the clouds, sports and other activities are the only options.

Additionally, Ruri's mother reveals that her daughter can awaken a total of nine traits, which leads the dragon girl to wonder whether she can enjoy her "human life." Ruri's mother then tells her that at worst, she can always send her to her father.

In fact, she once considered having him look after Ruri for a while once the traits manifested. Yet since Ruri's school teachers were willing to help, she decided against it.

Ruri and her mother, as seen in the chapter (Image via Masaoki Shindo/Shueisha)

Ruri's mother also assures her daughter that she likes their current life, and if the regular lifestyle works out for her, she will be more than happy. At the same time, she tells her that dragons are fun.

However, Ruri doesn't want to live with her father whom she never met, so she promises to put more effort and act as normal as possible. Later, the chapter shows Ruri and her mother playing more games.

Ruri and her mother, as seen playing in the chapter (Image via Masaoki Shindo/Shueisha)

While playing, the mother tells her daughter that there's another reason why she wants to hang out. She reveals that she loves to spend time with Ruri. However, her strict schedule prevents her from leaving any time for her daughter.

As such, she is glad to find more "us time" with Ruri. The chapter ends with Ruri Aoki's school friends discovering her at the play zone with her mother.

What to expect in RuriDragon Chapter 10 (speculative)

Ruri, as seen in the RuriDragon Chapter 9 (Image via Masaoki Shindo/Shueisha)

Given how the latest issue ended, RuriDragon Chapter 10 will likely show Ruri becoming embarrassed after finding out that her friends have seen her at the play zone.

She will probably tell them the actual reason why she is playing outdoor games with her mother. At the same time, the chapter may reveal more dragon lores.

