RuriDragon Chapter 9: Release date and time, where to read, and more

RuriDragon Chapter 9 will be published on Monday, Mar. 18, 2024, at 12 am JST, in Weekly Shonen Jump's #16 issue, according to Shueisha's official platform, MangaPlus. However, international fans can digitally read the chapter on Mar. 17, 2024, due to varying time zones.

The previous chapter of RuriDragon saw Ruri Aoki's mother take her daughter to a playing area for some much-needed exercise. She felt only by exercising her daughter can control her dragon traits. As such, the chapter highlighted a heartfelt moment between the mother and the daughter.

RuriDragon Chapter 9 release date and time for all regions

As per Shueisha's MangaPlus platform, RuriDragon Chapter 9 will be released on Mar. 18, 2024, at 12 am JST. However, for most fans outside Japan, the chapter will be available on Mar. 17, 2024, due to the differences in time zones. There's no report on the manga going on a break as of this writing.

Here are the release dates and timings for RuriDragon Chapter 9, according to their corresponding time zones:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Daylight Time Sunday, March 17 8 AM Eastern Daylight Time Sunday, March 17 11 AM Greenwich Mean Time Sunday, March 17 3 PM Central European Time Sunday, March 17 4 PM Indian Standard Time Sunday, March 17 8:30 PM Philippine Standard Time Sunday, March 17 11 PM Japanese Standard Time Monday, March 18 12 AM Australian Central Standard Time Monday, March 18 12:30 AM

Where to read RuriDragon Chapter 9

Ruri, as seen in the manga (Image via Masaoki Shindo/Shueisha)

Manga lovers can digitally access RuriDragon Chapter 9 on Shueisha's official platforms, such as Viz Media, Shonen Jump+ App, MangaPlus site, and MangaPlus App.

However, the Masaoki Shindo's manga is only available on Weekly Shonen Jump for a limited period. According to the new schedule, RuriDragon manga will shift to Shonen Jump+ App on Apr. 22, 2024, and follow bi-weekly release format from Chapter 12 onwards.

RuriDragon Chapter 8 recap

RuriDragon Chapter 8, To Play Hard, begins with Ruri Aoki waking up and getting ready for a day out with her mother on the weekend. She gets on the car and puts on her seat belt, while her mother drives the car.

At that moment, Ruri randomly emits static electricity, which brings a halt to their journey. The chapter then shows a flashback scene, where Ruri's mother explains to her daughter how a dragon can call lightning.

Ruri's random static outburst (Image via Masaoki Shindo/Shueisha)

She feels that her daughter's ability is a "perk" connected to that wider ability of a dragon. Additionally, she surmises that Ruri's traits are probably in a state of frenzy. There's no telling she may also fire an actual lightning bolt, as she feels.

Therefore, Ruri's mother tells her daughter that it is imperative for her to keep the powers from breaking loose. She gears up for a "high-octane" day and tells her daughter to get a good rest.

Ruri and her mother, as seen in the chapter (Image via Masaoki Shindo/Shueisha)

Following that, the chapter returns to the present and shows Ruri's mother giving her daughter an anti-static band to prevent the uninvited zaps. After that, she takes her to a playing zone to play outdoor games and exercise.

Ruri's mother feels that her daughter's frenzy state is responsible for the random outbursts and dry spells. Moreover, it's also the proof that her body's not functioning as it should. Since proper blood flow controls those functions, she feels Ruri must properly exercise.

Ruri and her mother playing outdoor games (Image via Masaoki Shindo/Shueisha)

After that, the chapter illustrates Ruri and her mother playing various outdoor games. The dragon girl is surprised at how good her mother is in nearly all kinds of games. At the same time, she is happy to see her mother having a great time.

While Ruri feels slightly embarrassed to play outdoor games with her mother, she trusts her intuition and decides to give it everything. The chapter ends with the dragon girl looking determined.

What to expect in RuriDragon Chapter 9 (speculative)

Ruri Aoki, as seen in the manga (Image via Masaoki Shindo/Shueisha)

Given how the latest chapter ended, RuriDragon Chapter 9 will likely continue with Ruri Aoki's training. Her mother has diagnosed a flaw in Ruri which she intends to fix via exercise. Therefore, it will be interesting to see whether Ruri can learn to control the random outbursts of electricity, as she did with the fire.

