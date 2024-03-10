Dragon Ball reference in Solo Leveling episode 9 has fans in tears

A Dragon Ball reference in Solo Leveling episode 9 left anime and manga fans all over the world teary-eyed and in applause. The creator of the legendary series, Akira Toriyama, recently passed away, sending shockwaves throughout the anime and manga community.

Social media was flooded with heartfelt messages for the mangaka and his family, acknowledging the significant loss. Despite his passing, Toriyama's legacy endures through his timeless work. The most recent episode of Solo Leveling paid tribute to him with a poignant scene, evoking emotions among fans.

Solo Leveling episode 9 pays tribute to Dragon Ball creator

In Solo Leveling episode 9, the creator chose to honor the late great Dragon Ball creator, Akira Toriyama, in quite an epic way. Picking up from episode 8, Sung Jin-Woo, Lee Joohee, Song Chi-Yul, Kim Sangshik, and the other Double Dungeon survivors, along with Kang Taeshik and the prisoners, began clearing the Dungeon.

As they split up to take three different routes, Kang Taeshik slaughtered the prisoners (due to a request by a victim's father) and, subsequently, the other two Double Dungeon survivors before Jin-Woo, Joohee, and Song stumbled upon the horrifying scene.

Thus began a battle between Song Chi-Yul and Kang Taeshik. Just as Taeshik was about to land the final blow, Jin-Woo intervened. After a brief dialogue, it happened - Sung Jin-Woo started to bounce on his feet, very similar to how Dragon Ball's Son Goku warms up before a fight before charging at his opponent.

This little bouncing on-the-feet movement is iconic to Son Goku. No other anime character has a style so unique and so immensely popular. The Saiyan did this before a fight that turned out to be particularly epic - in the moments before he took on Broly in Dragon Ball Super: Broly.

Dragon Ball reference leaves fans wiping their eyes

Fans swiftly turned to social media to express their delight and respect for A-1 Pictures for adding such a detail. The news of Toriyama's demise has deeply saddened many, who are paying their respects in various ways.

Upon realizing what this brief moment was hinting at, emotions overflowed. The studio taking such a step is a testament to the kind of influence the renowned mangaka has had on the world. It shows just how much of an impact Dragon Ball has made and the power it still has despite its inception dating back to 1988.

Final Thoughts

Solo Leveling episode 9 showcased another phase of Sung Jin-Woo's development and the sort of power that has been bestowed on him. Taking down Kang Taeshik and acquiring a new skill will benefit him greatly for what is to come later on.

The episode itself, like always, contained anime-only scenes, which A-1 Pictures has taken the liberty to add. It depicts their efforts to bring more realism to the anime and enhance the source material. Plus, the Dragon Ball reference as a tribute was the cherry on top.

