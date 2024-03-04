RuriDragon Chapter 8: release date and time, where to read, and more

RuriDragon Chapter 8 is set to release on Monday, Mar. 11, 2024, at 12 am JST in Weekly Shonen Jump's 15th issue, according to Shueisha's official platform, MangaPlus. However, due to varying time zones, most international fans can digitally read the chapter on Mar. 10, 2024.

The previous chapter of RuriDragon saw Aoki Ruri experience her third dragon trait involving electro-static shockwaves. She also called her mother to explain the sudden awakening. Later, Ruri's homeroom teacher paired her up with Maeda for clean-up duty. However, Maeda didn't want Ruri to talk to her.

RuriDragon chapter 8 release date and time for all regions

As per MangaPlus, a Shueisha-affiliated platform, RuriDragon Chapter 8 will be released on Mar. 11, 2024, at 12 am JST. However, the chapter will be available on Mar. 10 for most global fans' perusal due to the differences in time zones. Fortunately, there's no report on the manga going on a break anytime soon.

The release dates and timings for RuriDragon Chapter 8, according to their corresponding time zones, are here as follows:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Sunday, March 10 7 AM Eastern Standard Time Sunday, March 10 10 AM Greenwich Mean Time Sunday, March 10 3 PM Central European Time Sunday, March 10 4 PM Indian Standard Time Sunday, March 10 8:30 PM Philippine Standard Time Sunday, March 10 11 PM Japanese Standard Time Monday, March 11 12 AM Australian Central Standard Time Monday, March 11 12:30 AM

Where to read RuriDragon Chapter 8

Ruri, as seen in the manga (Image via Masaoki Shindo/Shueisha)

Manga readers can read RuriDragon Chapter 8 digitally on Shueisha's official platforms, such as the MangaPlus website, MangaPlus app, Shonen Jump+ App, and Viz Media's site.

However, the manga is only available on Weekly Shonen Jump for a limited period. According to the updated schedule, RuriDragon will exclusively switch to the Shonen Jump+ app on Apr. 22 and follow a biweekly release format from chapter 12 onwards.

RuriDragon Chapter 7 recap

Picking up the events from the previous chapter, RuriDragon Chapter 7 begins with Ruri realizing that she has awakened her third dragon ability, electro-static discharge. The classmates notice sparks emitting from their dragon friend, which causes a commotion.

However, the electro-static discharge suddenly stops, and Ruri has no idea how it happened. Soon after the incident, Ruri's homeroom teacher advises her to visit the nurse's office as a precautionary measure.

Later, she discusses the incident with Yuka, who tells Ruri to contact her mother. Following the advice of her childhood friend, Ruri calls her and explains the incident. However, she only gave vague answers but promised to fill in the details once she returned home.

Ruri experiencing her third dragon trait in chapter 7 (Image via Masaoki Shindo/Shueisha)

During the class break, Ruri realizes that her life as a half-dragon is becoming difficult, with one trouble after another. However, she feels assured knowing that her "dragon traits" don't concern Yuka.

At that moment, Kashiro arrives and tells them it's almost time for the class. After the class, Ruri's homeroom teacher asks her if he can put her on cleanup duty since one of the assigned helpers for the day is absent.

When Ruri asks why she's chosen, the teacher reveals that it's because she came into his view first. Soon after that, she notices that her partner for the cleanup duty is none other than Maeda, the girl who earlier ignored her.

Ruri sulks over Maeda's words in the chapter (Image via Masaoki Shindo/Shueisha)

Interestingly, when Ruri tries to strike up a conversation, Maeda tells her not to talk to her. The girl's behavior shocks the dragon girl, who ponders about it even on the bus. After she returns home, Ruri asks her mother about her third dragon trait. The chapter ends with the revelation that dragons can call lightning.

What to expect in RuriDragon Chapter 8 (speculative)

Aoki Ruri, as seen in the manga (Image via Masaoki Shindo/Shueisha)

The latest issue has nicely set up RuriDragon chapter 8 with the revelation that dragons can call lightning. As such, the chapter may show Ruri's mother explaining how the lightning works to her daughter.

Additionally, Ruri has another problem with Maeda, who dislikes her. Therefore, RuriDragon chapter 8 may see the dragon girl revealing to Yuka and Kashiro what happened between her and Maeda during the cleanup duty.

