RuriDragon manga returns from hiatus, announces new schedule

On Wednesday, February 21, 2024, RuriDragon manga creator Masaoki Shindo announced that the manga series will return from hiatus in Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. However, after releasing five issues, the manga series will switch to the digital platform Shonen Jump+ and release chapters in a biweekly format.

RuriDragon, written and illustrated by Masaoki Shindo, follows the story of Ruri Aoki, a girl who one day wakes up with horns on her head. Upon asking her mother about it, Ruri learns that she is a half-dragon. Despite the huge revelation, Ruri tries to continue her life normally, albeit it is not as easy as it sounds.

RuriDragon manga announces switch to Shonen Jump+

On Wednesday, February 21, 2024, the RuriDragon manga creator Masaoki Shindo announced that the manga series is set to return from its long hiatus. The manga was initially released as a one-shot in Shueisha's Jump Giga magazine, following which it began serialization in Weekly Shonen Jump in June 2022.

Unfortunately, due to the manga creator's health problems, the manga went on an indefinite hiatus in August 2022 after releasing six chapters.

Ruri Aoki as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

After that, as announced by the manga creator, RuriDragon will resume serialization in Weekly Shonen Jump magazine on March 4, 2024. The manga series will release five chapters in succession, following which it will switch to Shueisha's digital platform Shonen Jump+ in a biweekly format starting on April 22, 2024.

This means that the manga's chapters 7 to 11 will be published in the magazine, following which, starting from the 12th chapter, the manga will be released in digital format.

How fans reacted to the schedule and format change

Fans reacting to the manga's format switch news (Image via Sportskeeda/X)

Fans were really glad to hear that the manga is set to resume its serialization soon. They had been waiting for the series to return for over 15 months. Hence, they were missing the series protagonist Ruri Aoki, and were glad to hear that they would soon get to see her again.

In the meantime, other fans wished for the author's health to be fine as they did not want him to push himself.

Fans reacting to the manga's format switch news (Image via Sportskeeda/X)

Given the manga's long hiatus, manga fans were worried that RuriDragon would get axed. Evidently, the manga is here to stay. Hence, fans were hyped up about Shueisha's plans.

Many fans were glad to see that the manga creator and publisher found a schedule that would work for the manga creator. Nevertheless, some fans wished that the series remain in Weekly Shonen Jump magazine and not get switched to Shonen Jump+.