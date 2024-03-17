Solo Leveling episode 11 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Solo Leveling episode 11 is scheduled to be broadcast at 12 am JST on Sunday, March 24, 2024, in Japan on Tokyo MX and other channels. Fans can access the episode via Crunchyroll and other international platforms at 7 am PT on Saturday, March 23.

Episode 10 began with Lee Joohee expressing her desire to retire as Hunter to Jin-Woo and move back to her hometown. It also kicked off Yoo Jinho and Jin-Woo 19 Dungeon Raid run and finally introduced a major character in the series.

Last but not least, viewers got to see the shrewd businessman side of the protagonist as well.

Solo Leveling episode 11 release date and time

According to the Solo Leveling episode release schedule, each episode is released on Sunday. There has been no delay in the release schedule yet. Solo Leveling episode 11 will air in Japan at 12 am JST on Sunday, March 24, 2024.

The English-subtitled version will be available for streaming internationally at the following times depending on fans' time zones:

Time Zone Release Day Release Date Release Time Pacific Daylight Time Saturday March 23, 2024 08:00 am Central Standard Time Saturday March 23, 2024 09:00 am Eastern Daylight Time Saturday March 23, 2024 11:00 am Greenwich Mean Time Saturday March 23, 2024 03:00 pm Central European Time Saturday March 23, 2024 04:00 pm Indian Standard Time Saturday March 23, 2024 08:30 pm Philippine Time Saturday March 23, 2024 11:00 pm Australia Central Standard Time Sunday March 24, 2024 02:00 am

Where to watch Solo Leveling episode 11

Solo Leveling episode 11 will be broadcast on Tokyo MX, GYT, GTV, BS11, CBC, and YTV on Japanese television. Crunchyroll will simulcast the episode in North America and Europe approximately one hour after the original Japanese TV broadcast.

In India, viewers can enjoy the episode and follow the Solo Leveling episode release schedule via Crunchyroll. Medialink has acquired the rights for the broadcast in China.

It is important to note that each of the aforementioned streaming platforms requires a membership.

Solo Leveling episode 10 recap

Episode 10 opened with Jin-Woo and Joohee taking a walk in a park. The recent Dungeon experience seems to have drawn the line for the latter as she expressed her desire to quit Hunting and return to her home to move in with her parents.

She also returned the crystal Jin-Woo had given her at the beginning of Solo Leveling. There was also a brief scene where Jinchul warned Jin-Woo that Hwang Dongsoo had him in his sights and that the law was powerless against an S-Rank.

Next, they decided upon raids between Jin-Woo and Jinho kicked off. The latter needed 20 successful raids to become Guild Master of the Guild that Yoojin Construction was forming. Jinho purchased most of the available C-Rank Gates and recruited Hunters who were injured or weak, just to have them fill the quota for raiding.

Here viewers are also introduced to Jinah's closest friend, Han Song-Yi, who signs up for the raids. She had been awakened as an E-Rank Hunter and wanted to get into it full time.

Nonetheless, Jin-Woo and Jinho began clearing the Gates one by one, the former doing the fighting while Jinho farmed the Mana Crystals.

Han Song-Yi in Solo Leveling episode 10 (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Due to Jinho spending excessively on Gates, the ordeal came to be noticed by members of the White Tiger Guild, specifically by the chief of the 2nd Division Management Department, Ahn Sangmin.

He recognized Jin-Woo's name and after putting two and two together, sniffed out an opportunity to try and recruit to the Guild.

In between, there were brief snippets of Choi Jong-In waking up from a nightmare - the scene ablaze with what looked like a team member on their last legs and a giant Ant.

Elsewhere, Jin-Woo was witnessing himself and his skills level up amidst which he received a notification for a Job Change Quest.

Thus, while the pair were raiding a Dungeon, Ahn and his subordinate approached. Manager Ahn proposed, offering double to Jin-Woo whatever he was being given by Yoojin Construction.

But when they spoke numbers, compared to the 30 billion won Jin-Woo was to receive, double meant the whole White Tiger Guild's building, valued at 50 billion won.

Sung Jin-Woo in Solo Leveling episode 10 (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Here we also see Jin-Woo use his stealth skill to intimidate the Guild member, making him vow to keep Jin-Woo's activities under wraps. The matter was that Jinho buying up all the Gates made it difficult for Guilds to train their newer Hunters.

Thus, Jin-Woo proposed a deal - he would sell 3 Gates to the White Tiger Guild for 300 million a piece, which he quickly brought down to 200.

Later, Ahn Songmin purchases the Gates and discovers that these were the 3 Gates Yoojin was cancelling anyway and that there other C-Rank Gates going for under 70 million.

This was a glimpse at the shrewd businessman in Jin-Woo. The episode ended with Jin-Woo contemplating the Job Change Quest.

What to expect from Solo Leveling episode 11

Episode 10 covered chapter 35, 36 and half of 37. The Job Change Quest has been reserved for Solo Leveling episode 11 and will likely trickle into the 12th episode as well. Judging by the name, it will feature Jin-Woo entering the chamber where he battles knights that repeatedly respawn when defeated.

But most importantly, the anime will introduce Blood-Red Commander Igris. It will be his toughest battle yet but the rewards will be even better once complete. Igris stands as the boss of the Job Change Quest.

Solo Leveling episode 11 will likely span chapters 37 to 39 or 40 depending on whether the studio wants to show the entire Igris fight.

