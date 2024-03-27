Spice and Wolf: Merchant Meets the Wise Wolf episode 1: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Spice and Wolf: Merchant Meets the Wise Wolf episode 1 premieres on Tuesday, April 2, 2024, at 1:30 am JST, on TV Tokyo, TV Osaka, TV Aichi, and other channels in Japan, according to the anime's official site. After its premiere in Japan, the episode will be globally available on Crunchyroll and Netflix.

Spice and Wolf: Merchant Meets the Wise Wolf is a reboot to the original series, which ran from 2008 to 2009, with two seasons. Notably, the anime itself is an adaptation of Isuna Hasekura and Ju Ayakura's light novel series. Studio Passione is producing this anime.

Spice and Wolf: Merchant Meets the Wise Wolf episode 1 release date and time for all regions

As mentioned, Spice and Wolf: Merchant Meets the Wise Wolf episode 1 is slated to release on Tuesday, April 2, 2024, at 1:30 am JST. However, due to the differences in time zones, the episode will be available worldwide at varied times.

Spice and Wolf: Merchant Meets the Wise Wolf episode 1 will be released at the following times worldwide:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Daylight Time Monday, April 1 9:30 AM Central Standard Time Monday, April 1 11:30 AM Eastern Daylight Time Monday, April 1 12:30 PM Brazil Standard Time Monday, April 1 1:30 PM British Summer Time Monday, April 1 5:30 PM Central European Summer Time Monday, April 1 6:30 PM Indian Standard Time Monday, April 1 10 PM Philippines Standard Time Tuesday, April 2 12:30 AM Australian Central Daylight Time Tuesday, April 2 3 AM

Where to watch Spice and Wolf: Merchant Meets the Wise Wolf episode 1

Kraft and Holo, as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Passione)

Anime enthusiasts outside Japan can stay hyped because Crunchyroll has acquired the license to stream the series globally. Fans from North, Central, and South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS, can stream Spice and Wolf: Merchant Meets the Wise Wolf episode 1 on Crunchyroll.

Similar to Crunchyroll, Netflix has also announced that they will be streaming the series in selected regions in Asia. Other streaming platforms, such as Prime Video, iQIYI, Aniplus Asia, are yet to reveal whether or not they will stream the anime.

Cast and staff behind the anime

Holo, as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Passione)

The Spice and Wolf anime features a returning cast, with Jun Fukuyama set to voice Kraft Lawrence, while Ami Koshimizu will reprise her role as Holo, the Goddess of Harvest.

Mai Nakahara returns as Norah Arendt, while Daisuke Namikawa plays Zheren's role. Other cast members include Houchuu Ootsuka as Marhait Liechten, and Hozumi Goda as Hans Romerio.

Takeo Takahashi, the director of the original anime, returns to the franchise as the general director, while Hijiri Sanpei directs this anime at Studio Passione. Kevin Penkin is listed as the music composer, while ENISHIYA is credited as the series producer.

What to expect in Spice and Wolf: Merchant Meets the Wise Wolf episode 1 (speculative)

Spice and Wolf: Merchant Meets the Wise Wolf episode 1 will likely introduce the fans to the fantasy anime's story and setting. According to the light novel, the story follows a traveling Merchant, Kraft Lawrence, who one day meets Holo, a girl with wolven features.

Kraft discovers that Holo is actually the Goddess of Harvest. She reveals that she can increase his profits, but in exchange the merchant has to take her to his travels. As such, the first episode will likely show Kraft approaching the village of Pasloe, where he will meet the wolf girl, Holo.

With modern animation, fans can expect the Pasloe's setting to be reinvigorated. At the same time, the first meeting between Kraft and Holo will be the prime highlight of the episode.

