An Archdemon's Dilemma: How To Love Your Elf Bride episode 1: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

An Archdemon's Dilemma: How To Love Your Elf Bride episode 1, set for release on April 5, 2024, is expected to kick start this Brain's Base anime adaptation of the eponymous light novel written by Fuminori Teshima. It is a romantic comedy that focuses on the archdemon Zagan and how he falls in love with the elf slave Nephy, thus starting their relationship.

While the connection between Zagan and Nephy is the core of the series, they also have to face several of the former's enemies and endure battles, which are often shown in a very comedic manner.

Therefore, An Archdemon's Dilemma: How To Love Your Elf Bride episode 1 is very likely to establish the world, the connection between these two characters, and how their adventures will pan out.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers for An Archdemon's Dilemma: How To Love Your Elf Bride episode 1.

An Archdemon's Dilemma: How To Love Your Elf Bride episode 1 release date and time

An Archdemon's Dilemma: How To Love Your Elf Bride episode 1 will be released on Friday, April 5, at 1:30 am JST, as per Crunchyroll. Here is a list of release dates and times for fans in different time zones:

Time zone Release time and date Pacific Daylight Time 9:30 am, Thursday, April 4 Eastern Daylight Time 12:30 pm, Thursday, April 4 British Summer Time 5:30 pm, Thursday, April 4 Central European Summer Time 6:30 pm, Thursday, April 4 Indian Standard Time 10 pm, Thursday, April 4 Philippine Standard Time 12:30 am, Friday, April 5 Australia Central Standard Time 2 am, Friday, April 5

Fans in Japan interested in following this story can watch the series on Tokyo MX, MBS, and BS Asahi, which are some of the most prominent anime platforms in the country. For international viewers, the episode can be streamed on Crunchyroll, although a subscription fee is required for access.

The premise of the series

Zagan is one of the 13 archdemons, the strongest magicians in all of the land. He also happens to be the newest and youngest, which often leads to his position in the group being challenged and questioned. While he is a bit of a loner and struggles to connect with others, he happens to fall in love with an elf slave known as Nephy, which leads to Zagan spending his fortune to buy her.

Zagan and Nephy begin to develop a relationship, although that doesn't come without its problems, especially considering that the archdemon has issues communicating what he feels and what he thinks. There is also the element of the church, which views him and the other archdemon as threats, thus always putting Zagan's life at risk.

Furthermore, his position as one of the 13 archdemons is not stable at all, and he often has to deal with other magicians who want to usurp his position through sheer violence. Nephy also happens to have holy magic because of her special elf lineage and that proves to be very useful to Zagan in combat, although that also leads to her becoming a target in some major arcs.

What to expect from An Archdemon's Dilemma: How To Love Your Elf Bride episode 1?

Nephy crying in the latest trailer (Image via Brain's Base).

An Archdemon's Dilemma: How To Love Your Elf Bride episode 1 is bound to introduce the characters of Zagan and Nephy to get the story going. Furthermore, there is a very good chance that this episode is going to be focused on establishing the concept of the archdemons, what drives Zagan, and how the latter begins to fall in love with the elf slave, thus starting the main plot of the story.

