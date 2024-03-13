An Archdemon's Dilemma anime confirms April 2024 release date with new PV

Under the production of Brain's Base, An Archdemon's Dilemma anime will premiere on April 4, 2024, as confirmed by the anime's staff on Wednesday, March 13, 2024. At the same time, the second promotional video has been released. It previews the anime's ending theme song, Blue Star by Sayaka Yamamoto.

The An Archdemon's Dilemma anime (fully titled, An Archdemon's Dilemma: How To Love Your Elf Bride), is an adaptation of Fuminori Teshima and COMTA's celebrated fantasy light novel series of the same name. Hobby Japan has been serializing the light novel since February 2017 under the HJ Bunko imprint. 17 volumes have been published thus far.

On Wednesday, March 13, 2024, the official website and X (formerly Twitter) handle for An Archdemon's Dilemma anime shared the second trailer to reveal the broadcast details. According to the short clip, the anime is set to premiere on April 4, 2024, at 24:30 JST (effectively April 5, 2024, at 12:30 am JST) on Tokyo MX.

Aside from Tokyo MX, the fantasy anime will also be telecast on MBS and BS Asahi channels, albeit at later times. Moreover, Japanese fans can also tune into ABEMA, where the anime will be distributed.

Notably, the second promotional video delves into the anime's plot, showcasing the important characters. The short PV teases the pasts of Zagan and Nephilia (the two main leads) and explores how their relationship gradually changes.

At the same time, the second trailer previews the ending theme song, Blue Star, performed by Sayaka Yamamoto. The melodious track seamlessly blends with the captivating visuals and emotion-charged scenes.

The official website for the anime shared Sayaka Yamamoto's comments regarding the ending theme. Sayaka-san revealed that she always wanted to be involved in the world of her favorite anime through music.

According to her comments, she had also read the original work before composing the song. As such, she disclosed how she came to love the story. The artist also hoped that fans would enjoy the song.

Zagan and Nephilia, as seen in the trailer (Image via Brain's Base)

It was previously announced that the Japanese rock band, The Brow Beat would sing the opening theme song, Wakaranani Ai.

Hiroshi Ishiodori is directing the anime at the Brain's Base studios, with Aya Yoshinaga composing the series. Mina Oosawa is enlisted as the character designer and chief animation director, while Yuma Yamaguchi is composing the anime's music.

Nephilia, as seen crying in the trailer (Image via Brain's Base)

An Archdemon's Dilemma anime also features a stellar cast, with Kana Ichinose as Nephilia, Yuusuke Kobayashi as Zagan, Kisho Taniyama as Barbaros, Tetsu Inada as Raphael, Hana Hishikawa as Chastille, Ayasa Ito as Manuela, Akane Misaka as Valefor, and Toshiyuki Morikawa as the Narrator.

Based on the light novel, the narrative of An Archdemon's Dilemma anime centers on Zagan, an evil sorcerer who experiences complex emotions of love for an elf slave named Nephilis.

