Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable! Episode 11: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable! Episode 11 is slated to release on Tuesday, March 19, 2024, at 12:30 am JST on TV Tokyo and its affiliates, according to the anime's website. After its broadcast in Japan, the episode will be available on Crunchyroll for international viewers.

In the previous episode of Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable!, Tsubasa Shiki was nominated as the class president. Minami Fuyuki also volunteered to become the vice president for a new session of school post spring break.

Additionally, the episode delved into an intriguing interaction between Shiki and Sayuri, as they played an online game. Given how the episode ended, fans are now awaiting the release of Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable! Episode 11.

Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable! Episode 11 release date and time for all regions

As per the anime's official site and the original schedule, Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable! Episode 11 will be released on Tuesday, March 19, 2024, at 12:30 am JST on TV Tokyo, and other networks.

Most fans outside Japan can stream the episode with English subtitles at the following times:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Daylight Time Monday, March 18 10:45 am Central Standard Time Monday, March 18 11:45 am Eastern Daylight Time Monday, March 18 1:45 pm Brazil Standard Time Monday, March 18 2:45 pm Greenwich Mean Time Monday, March 18 5:45 pm Central European Time Monday, March 18 6:45 pm Indian Standard Time Monday, March 18 11:15 pm Philippines Standard Time Tuesday, March 19 1:45 am Australian Central Standard Time Tuesday, March 19 3:15 am

Where to watch Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable! Episode 11

Anime lovers can globally stream Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable! Episode 11 on the Crunchyroll platform, after it airs on TV Tokyo and its affiliates in Japan. However, fans would require a monetary subscription to the platform to catch the episode.

Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable! Episode 10 recap

The spring break ends and the school resumes for Tsubasa Shiki in Hokkaido. He steps out of his home and gets wowed by the breathtaking sight of melting snow and the bright sun. However, the sight of Minami pleases him even more, who waits for him.

The episode then shows Minami and Tsubasa walking together to school. The gyaru girl reveals how much she wants to spend time with Shiki during the vacation. She also wonders whether they will stay in the same class post the spring break.

Thankfully her fears aren't realized because after reaching school, both Minami and Shiki notice that they are in the same class, along with Sayuri and Matsuo. As the class begins, a new homeroom teacher asks students to volunteer to become the president and the class president.

Matsuo nominates Tsubasa Shiki, who reluctantly accepts. Seeing Tsubasa becoming the president, Minami raises her hand to volunteer as the vice president. Following that, the episode switches to Shiki's house, where he contacts Sayuri via phone and plays an online game with her.

Sayuri feels that, unlike others, she hasn't changed. However, Shiki reminds her how much she has transformed since the day he met her. The next day, he is seen handling classwork with Minami, who teases him most characteristically.

However, her jolly nature turns somber while returning home. She reminds Shiki that the next week is the Golden Week. Thus, she requests him to keep one whole day free for her because she has someone important to tell him. The episode ends with Tsubasa Shiki wondering about the meaning behind Minami's words.

What to expect in Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable! Episode 11 (speculative)

Considering the latest installment covered chapters 25, 26, and a part of chapter 27 (with variations) from Kai Ikada's manga, Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable! Episode 11 will likely animate the next two or three chapters.

If the episode remains faithful to the manga and linearly covers the events, fans can expect to see Tsubasa Shiki join Rena Natsukawa in a jogging session. Additionally, the episode may show the Golden Week's events from the manga.

