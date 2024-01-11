Fans compare Minami from Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable! with Boruto in a way nobody expected

Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable! anime sparked fervent discussion in the anime community following its premiere on January 9, 2024. While many loved the series' light-hearted comedy vibe, others were wowed by Minami Fuyuki's debut in the anime.

Undoubtedly, the blonde-haired girl made fans' hearts aflutter with her charming personality and unique appearance. However, that's not the only reason why she has become an interesting topic of discussion among anime enthusiasts.

Following the release of episode 1, several fans noticed an unexpected similarity in appearance between her and Boruto. This aspect has further increased the anime's popularity and sparked lively discussions.

Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable!: Fans notice a similarity between Minami's character design with Boruto

While it's not uncommon for anime characters to share similarities in design, perhaps nobody expected Minami Fuyuki, as seen in Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable! anime would get compared to Boruto Uzumaki out of all.

According to several fans, the outfit that Minami Fuyuki wore when she welcomed the protagonist, Tsubasha Shiki, to her home in episode 1 resembles Boruto Uzumaki's pre-time skip ensemble.

Similar to Boruto's jacket, the color combination of Minami's outfit is black and pink, as seen in Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable! episode 1. While there's a white-colored design on her sweatshirt's sleeves, there's no doubt that overall, it looks almost identical to the young Ninja's jacket.

Undeniably, fans were quick to point out this similarity, and they took to social media to share their thoughts. Most of them felt that Minami from Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable! looked almost identical to Boruto, akin to a female version of the young ninja.

Some fans also mentioned that Minami and Boruto look alike, not just because of their ensembles but also because of the overall design. For instance, the Hokkaido girl has blue eyes like the Uzumaki son and flaunts blonde hair. Additionally, she has a necklace and a skin complexion similar to the Ninja's.

This has also led some fans to comment on how Minami's design in Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable! was a total "copy" of Boruto but changed slightly to look different. Others made fun of Uzumaki's son, mentioning how he is "acting" in other anime while waiting for his own anime to end its hiatus.

A few fans felt that the anime stole Boruto's S*xy Jujutsu form to design Minami Fuyuki's character design. Others joined the party and explained that if one added whiskers and lightened up her eyes, they would get the Uzumaki son in Minami.

However, not everyone was convinced about the similar designs. While the two characters shared the same outfit and saw a few facial similarities, some fans felt they didn't look alike.

Others said that this comparison reminded them of the time when Boruto was compared to Mile Morales from Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. Interestingly, several fans of the series had accused the Spider-Man film of copying scenes from the Boruto anime.

Nevertheless, the comparison between Minami and Fuyuki from Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable! and Boruto Uzumaki has become a fascinating discussion topic among anime enthusiasts.

