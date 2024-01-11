Blue Lock chapter 247: Major spoilers to expect

Blue Lock Chapter 247 is set to be released on Wednesday, January 17, 2024. Hence, fans can expect the next Weekly Shonen Magazine to be out on Friday, January 12, 2024, revealing the spoilers and raw scans for the upcoming chapter. However, for those Blue Lock fans who do not want to wait any longer, we have predicted a series of developments that could happen in chapter 247.

The previous chapter revealed the new auction rankings, as per which Shido climbed up to the fourth rank and Barou tied in with Isagi. Following that, the manga revealed Julian Loki's plan for Paris X Gen in their match against Bastard Munchen. Hence, the manga set up a four-way battle between aces.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Blue Lock manga.

What to expect from Blue Lock chapter 247?

Nagi and Reo may choose to make a change in Blue Lock chapter 247

Reo and Nagi as seen in the Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

As evident from the manga, both Seishiro Nagi and Reo Mikage have been underperforming ever since Manshine City's match against Bastard Munchen. Therefore, their auction values have been decreasing with each new match. With their next match set up against Barcha, the upcoming match will be their final opportunity to cement their place in Japan's team for the U-20 World Cup.

Therefore, Nagi and Reo could make a tough decision in the next chapter that might see them take different paths to reach their goals. Otherwise, they may try to work on their mentality for the upcoming game, which may push them to perform better. Considering the chapter title, Originality, Reo Mikage, who is known to be able to copy others, might try to create his original playing style as well.

Kiyora Jin and Igarashi Gurimu may be in the spotlight in Blue Lock chapter 247

Kiyora and Igarashi as seen in the Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

As evident from the previous chapter, Kiyora Jin and Igarashi Gurimu have been training privately before Bastard Munchen's match against Paris X Gen. Moreover, the training was overseen by the master striker, Noel Noa. Thus, there is a good chance that Noel Noa has devised a plan to use the two players in the upcoming match.

The upcoming chapter could focus on the duo, revealing what they had been secretly training for some time. With that, fans may catch a glimpse of Noel Noa's plans for Bastard Munchen's final match in the Neo Egoist League.

Noel Noa may reveal Bastard Munchen's strategy in Blue Lock chapter 247

Noel Noa as seen in the Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

Considering how the previous chapter saw Noel Noa coming to the Germany stratum monitor room, there is a good chance that Blue Lock chapter 247 may see him reveal the team's strategy for the next match. The Master Striker could reveal the team's starting lineup for the next match as well.

There is also the possibility that Noel Noa has a new plan that may see Isagi and Kaiser playing next to each other in the match. With Rin and Shido set to partner up in the next match, it only seems appropriate for Isagi and Kaiser to partner up as well.